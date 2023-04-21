Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, to share on this auspicious festival

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is being celebrated on April 21 (Saturday) and the day is considered extremely favourable and holy by Hindus for embarking on a new path or beginning something new. The Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi of Vaishakha month is observed as Akshay Tritiya. The word Akshaya means "one that never diminishes" and therefore the day is believed to bring good luck and prosperity.

It is said that buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is auspicious and brings fortune to the family. It is believed that the yellow metal bought on this day never diminishes and continues to grow and bring wealth.

Akshaya Tritiya Day is ruled by Lord Vishnu. On this day, the Lakshminarayana form of Lord Vishnu is worshipped along with his consort Goddess Lakshmi.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Here are wishes and messages to share with your loved ones:

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes

May Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and prosperity on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Sanskrit word Akshaya means one that never diminishes. May this day of Akshaya Tritiya you good luck and success which never diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

May Lord Ram Bless U On This Special Day, And May It Will Be A New Beginning Of Greater Prosperity, Awesome Success And Full Happiness.

Wishing you not just a day but a lifetime of eternal fortune and prosperity. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

Akshaya Tritiya Quotes

May it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success, and happiness. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

Celebrate this auspicious day with your loved ones. Here are a few quotes and images that you can share with your families, friends and loved ones!

May you witness tremendous luck and good fortune. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

Good Health, loads of wealth and prosperity in abundance, I am wishing you three things this Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya Messages

Akshay Tritiya aayi hai sang khushiyan laayi hai, Sukh samridhi paayi hai, Prem ki bahar chhayi hai, Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Akshay Tritiya ki shubh kaamnaayein.

Parshuram ka janam diwas, Akshay Tritiya ka paavan pal, Lekar aaye khushiyan dher saari, Sukh, samridhi aur manobal. Akshay Tritiya ki shubh kaamnaayein!

May Lord Bless You on This Auspicious Day of Akshaya Tritiya, and May It Be a New Beginning of Greater Prosperity, Success and Happiness. Greetings on Akshaya Tritiya.

May this Akshaya Tritiya takes away all your sadness and lighten your life with warmth, joy, happiness, and love forever!