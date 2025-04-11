Hanuman Jayanti commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman, son of Anjani and Kesari, and the divine child of Vayu Dev (Wind God).

Hanuman Jayanti is a sacred Hindu festival that marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, the devoted follower of Lord Ram. Known for his immense strength, courage, and loyalty, Hanuman is worshipped across India and beyond. Devotees celebrate this day with prayers, rituals, fasting, and temple visits, seeking blessings for protection, wisdom, and inner strength.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Date

In 2025, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on Saturday, April 12. The festival is observed annually on Chaitra Purnima, the full moon day of the Chaitra month, as per the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, this usually falls in March or April.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Time

As per Drik Panchang:

Purnima Tithi Begins: 03:21 AM on April 12, 2025

03:21 AM on April 12, 2025 Purnima Tithi Ends: 05:51 AM on April 13, 2025

Since the tithi begins during Brahma Muhurat, the festival will be celebrated on April 12.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Significance

Hanuman Jayanti commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman, son of Anjani and Kesari, and the divine child of Vayu Dev (Wind God). He is admired for his devotion to Lord Ram, heroic deeds in the Ramayan, and his selfless service. Lord Hanuman is also seen as a Guru who teaches fearlessness, discipline, and devotion.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Puja Vidhi

Wake up during Brahma Muhurat, bathe, and wear clean clothes.

Place Hanuman’s idol or image on a red cloth.

Offer sindoor, jasmine oil, flowers, and boondi.

Light a diya and incense sticks.

Recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Sundarkand, and perform aarti.

Visit Hanuman temples or conduct bhajans and kirtans at home.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Puja Samagri

Idol or photo of Lord Hanuman

Red cloth and sindoor

Jasmine oil and marigold garland

Coconut, jaggery, boondi, and chana

Diya, incense, betel leaves, and tulsi

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Mantras to Chant

“Om Hanumate Namah” – for inner strength

“Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi, Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat” – Hanuman Gayatri Mantra

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Rituals and Fasting

Devotees observe a full-day fast, consuming only fruits, milk, or water. Special bhajans, Hanuman Chalisa paath, and havan ceremonies are held. In many homes, a seat is kept vacant during Ramayana recitals, symbolising Hanuman’s presence wherever Lord Ram is worshipped.

