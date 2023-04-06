Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Worship Bajrang Bali on this auspicious day, know puja vidhi, shubh muhurat

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: One can worship Lord Hanuman by observing any auspicious time. Place a red cloth on the post in the northeast direction. Along with Lord Hanuman, establish the picture of Lord Ram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 08:23 AM IST

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Worship Bajrang Bali on this auspicious day, know puja vidhi, shubh muhurat
File Photo

Today is Hanuman Jayanti. Lord Hanuman was born on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Special worship of Bajrangbali on this day ends problems and brings desired results. Some miraculous measures are also considered very auspicious on this day. Let us tell you the auspicious time and method of worship of Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Shubh Muhurat 

Auspicious time - from 06.06 to 07.40 in the morning
Char's Muhurta - from 10.49 am to 12.24 pm
Abhijit Muhurta - from 11.59 am to 12.49 pm
Muhurta of profit - from 12.24 pm to 01.58 pm
Evening time - from 05.07 to 06.41 in the evening
Night time - from 06.42 to 08.07 in the evening

READ | NTA releases JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for April 8 exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check direct link

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Puja vidhi 

One can worship Lord Hanuman by observing any auspicious time. Place a red cloth on the post in the northeast direction. Along with Lord Hanuman, establish the picture of Lord Ram. Offer red flowers to Lord Hanuman and yellow flowers to Lord Ram. Offer Tulsi Dal along with Laddus. First chant the mantra of Lord Ram, Om Ram Ramay Namah. Then chant the mantra of Lord Hanuman Om Han Hanumate Namah.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New road to join Noida Airport, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with EPE, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad residents to benefit
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.