Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Worship Bajrang Bali on this auspicious day, know puja vidhi, shubh muhurat

File Photo

Today is Hanuman Jayanti. Lord Hanuman was born on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Special worship of Bajrangbali on this day ends problems and brings desired results. Some miraculous measures are also considered very auspicious on this day. Let us tell you the auspicious time and method of worship of Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Shubh Muhurat

Auspicious time - from 06.06 to 07.40 in the morning

Char's Muhurta - from 10.49 am to 12.24 pm

Abhijit Muhurta - from 11.59 am to 12.49 pm

Muhurta of profit - from 12.24 pm to 01.58 pm

Evening time - from 05.07 to 06.41 in the evening

Night time - from 06.42 to 08.07 in the evening

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Puja vidhi

One can worship Lord Hanuman by observing any auspicious time. Place a red cloth on the post in the northeast direction. Along with Lord Hanuman, establish the picture of Lord Ram. Offer red flowers to Lord Hanuman and yellow flowers to Lord Ram. Offer Tulsi Dal along with Laddus. First chant the mantra of Lord Ram, Om Ram Ramay Namah. Then chant the mantra of Lord Hanuman Om Han Hanumate Namah.