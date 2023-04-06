Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Worship and puja muhurat for overcoming life's sorrows

Hanuman Jayanti is an important festival celebrated in the Hindu religion, with a focus on worshipping Hanuman ji. It is believed that through this worship, devotees can overcome sorrows and pains in life. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6th, which is the full moon date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. While some believe he was born on Chhoti Diwali, many Hindus consider this day to be significant for pacifying planetary influences.

The auspicious time for Hanuman Jayanti will start on April 5th at 09:19 am and end on April 6th at 10:04 am. According to Udayatithi, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6th. The most auspicious time for performing puja (worship) is from 6:06 am to 7:40 am in the morning, while other good times include 10:49 am to 12:24 pm and 12:24 pm to 1:58 pm.

The process of performing Hanuman Jayanti puja involves several essential ingredients, including vermillion, red flowers, a garland of red flowers, janeu, kalash, jasmine oil, red cloth, gangajal, kanku, water kalash, perfume, mustard oil, ghee, incense, lamp, camphor, basil leaf, panchamrit, coconut, yellow flower, sandalwood, red sandalwood, fruit, banana, gram flour laddu, red peda, motichur laddu, gram and jaggery, paan, worship post, and Akshat.

To perform Hanuman Jayanti puja, devotees should start by remembering Hanuman ji along with Lord Ram and Mother Sita before sleeping on the ground one night before the fast. On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, wake up early in the morning and take a bath before meditating and resolving to fast while holding Gangajal in hand. Install the idol of Lord Hanumanji towards the east and pray to Bajrangbali with humility. After this, worship Shri Hanumanji with the method of Shodshopachar.

