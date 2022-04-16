Hanuman Jayanti 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages to share on this religious day

Hanuman Jayanti, also known as Hanumath Jayanti, is considered to be an auspicious festival which is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. As per common belief, it is celebrated on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha and it coincides with the 15th day of the Chaitra month.

Today i.e. on April 16, devotees from across the globe are celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman as he was born on full moon night of the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. Many devotees keep day-long fast to worship and please the God on this holy day. Some devotees organise extravagant langars to celebrate the day with great pomp and fervour.

Lord Hanuman is referred as the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. He is also known as Vanar Devta and Ram Bhakt. Based on mythological beliefs, Lord Hanuman is the 11th incarnation of Lord Shiva.

Here are some wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti

* Let us always carry Lord Hanuman in our hearts. He will carry us across the ocean of sorrow and lift our happiness.

* I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family! Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti Hanuman Hai Naam Mahaan, Hanuman Kare Beda Paar, Jo Leta Hai Naam Bajrang Bali Ka, Sab Din Hote Uske Ek Samaan, Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

* Wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness and blessings on Hanuman Jayanti.

* Wishing you a very blessed and Happy Hanuman Jayanti. I wish that you follow the teachings and footsteps of Bajrang Bali for a happier and contented life.

* Lord Hanuman symbolizes strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

* This Hanuman Jayanti, I pray that your dream gets fulfilled and your family stays safe and happy. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

* Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!

* On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, I wish that Hanuman ji is always there to protect you from negativities and threats in life. Warm greetings on Hanuman Jayanti to you.