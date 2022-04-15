Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Know significance, shubh mahurat, puja vidhi

Hanuman Jayanti 2022, Hanuman pujan vidhi, Hanuman Jayanti shubh muhurt, Hanuman Jayanti significance, jai shree ram, Hanuman Jayanti upay, Hanuman Jayanti remedies, jai bajrangbali, Hanuman Jayanti wallpaper, Hanuman Jayanti

According to the beliefs of the Hindu religion, Lord Hanuman, a devotee of Lord Ram, was born on Chaitra Purnima. It is said that on this day, those who worship Bajrangbali get their hearts' desires fulfilled. This time Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on Saturday, April 16. This day is considered very good for worshiping Lord Hanuman.

How can you worship Lord Hanuman?

On Hanuman Jayanti, by laying red clothes in the evening, install the idol or photo of Lord Hanuman facing south.

Sit on a red seat wearing red clothes.

Light a ghee lamp and sandalwood incense sticks.

Dissolve in jasmine oil, offer orange vermilion and silver work. After this, offer a wreath with red flowers.

Offer laddus or boondi prasad. Banana can also be offered.

Perform aarti by rotating the lamp 9 times and chanting the mantra 'Om Mangalmurti Hanumante Namah'.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Shubh Mahurat

The full moon date of Chaitra month will start from 02.25 late night on Saturday, April 16, and will end at 12.24 pm on Sunday, April 17. Ravi Yog will also be there on Hanuman Jayanti from 5.55 am to 08.40 am.

Any man and woman can do Hanuman Puja. After offering water to Lord Hanuman, offer Panchamrit. Dissolve orange vermilion in sesame oil and offer it. Offer jasmine scent or oil. Offer only red flowers to Lord Hanuman. You can also offer roti and churma of jaggery or wheat flour. Also, chant the mantra 'Shri Ram Bhaktay Hanumante Namah'.