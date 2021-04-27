Hanuman Jayanti 2021: History, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and mantra

Hanuman Jayanti, considered to be the birthday of Lord Hanuman, is on April 27. Hanuman Jayanti falls on the Full Moon day or Purnima Tithi in the month of Chaitra, according to the Hindu calendar. It is observed on the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. It is also called Chaitra Purnima.

Many devotees refer to Lord Hanuman as the Vanar Devta or Ram Bhakt Hanuman as he is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram who was always by his side.

Apart from India, Hanuman Jayanthi is also widely celebrated in Nepal.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 date and time:

Purnima tithi begins at 12:44 pm on April 26Purnima tithi ends at 9:01 am on April 27

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti:

The appearance of Lord Hanuman dates back to the beginning of Treta Yuga of the sixth Manvantara of Vaivasvata Manu, around 2.59 million years ago, as per Uttara Kanda of Valmiki Ramayana. Lord Hanuman was born to Anjana, the wife of Vanaraja Kesari (the King of Monkeys) when she was cursed by Muni Vishwamitra for disturbing him. Anjana worshipped Lord Shiva to get rid of the curse and urged him to be a part of the child in her womb. Thus, it is believed that Lord Hanuman is an incarnation of Lord Shiva. According to legend, he is also believed to be the son of Vayu Deva or the wind god. Lord Hanuman, the most committed devotee of Lord Rama, is one of the key figures in the epic Ramayana. Lord Hanuman is believed to be an epitome of Shakti and Bhakti or the combination of strength, compassion, love for his master and devotion. Devotees believe that all who pray to Lord Hanuman are able to overcome the toughest adversaries. Lord Hanuman is described as someone who always successfully tackled odds and difficult circumstances.

Hanuman Jayanti - Puja rituals and vidhi:

On this day, the devotees should keep a day-long fast and offer prayers to Lord Hanuman during Satisati and Dhaiyaa of Shani. According to the popular Hindu belief, Lord Shani promised Lord Hanuman that he will not disturb his devotees on this auspicious day. It is also believed that by offering prayers to Lord Hanuman on this day the devotees get rid of all the troubles.

Devotees also recite the Hanuman Chalisa. Devotees should install the idol of Lord Hanuman in the east and they should begin offering prayers to Lord Hanuman by keeping pure Ganga water in one hand, the devotees should also take a vow on Hanuman Jayanti.

Mantras to chant on Hanuman Jayanti 2021:

Om Hanumate Namah

Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat

Aum Aeem Bhreem Hanumate Shree Ram Dootaaya Namaha

Om Daxinmukhay Panchmukh Hanumate Karalbadnay

Mangal Bhavan Amangalhari Dravahu So Dashrath Ajir Vihari