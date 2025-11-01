Halloween 2025: Nita Ambani channels Audrey Hepburn, while Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta transform into Gomez and Morticia Addams; WATCH

Kerala makes history, becomes India’s first state to eliminate extreme poverty, know how
LIFESTYLE
At a starry Halloween 2025 bash, Nita Ambani stunned as Audrey Hepburn, while Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta impressed as Gomez and Morticia Addams.
Bollywood stars and business tycoons came together for a grand Halloween 2025 bash in Mumbai, and the Ambanis made sure to be the talk of the town! Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta impressed everyone with their stunning transformation into the iconic couple Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family.
Shloka Mehta looked drop-dead gorgeous in her Morticia-inspired outfit. She wore a long, black gown with full sleeves, padded shoulders and a body-hugging fit that screamed gothic elegance. Adding a touch of sparkle, she styled her look with shiny bracelets and carried a bunch of red roses, just like Morticia! Her makeup was bold yet beautiful, featuring dark eyeliner, glossy mauve lips and glowing skin. With her straight hair left open in a middle part, Shloka completely owned the Halloween look.
Akash Ambani perfectly matched her vibe as Gomez Addams. He wore a black pinstriped suit with a crisp white shirt and a bright red bow tie. A wooden cane, sleek hair and a neat pencil moustache completed his vintage Addams Family charm. Together, the couple looked straight out of a movie!
Nita Ambani also stole hearts at the bash with her classy take on Audrey Hepburn’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s look. She wore an elegant black gown, a sparkling tiara and a pearl-studded necklace that added old-school Hollywood glamour to the night.
The star-studded party was packed with creative costumes, Alia Bhatt came as Lara Croft, Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham, Ranveer Singh as Deadpool and Arjun Kapoor as The Terminator. Videos shared by Orry and fan pages gave fans a peek inside the glitzy event that truly celebrated fashion, fun and festive spirit in style.