LIFESTYLE

Halloween 2025: Know date, significance, history of this spooky festival

Halloween originated from ancient Celtic traditions. This spooky yet joyous festival unites people with costumes, candies, pumpkin carvings, and festive community gatherings.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 12:53 PM IST

Halloween 2025: Know date, significance, history of this spooky festival
Halloween is celebrated each year on October 31. Known for its spooky and fun-filled celebrations, this day brings together people of all ages. Streets, homes, and schools across the United States and many parts of the world come alive with costumes, decorations, and laughter.

Origins of Halloween

The history of Halloween can be traced to the Celtic festival of Samhain, celebrated in ancient Ireland, Scotland, and northern France. The Celts believed that October 31 marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter, a time when the boundary between the living and the dead grew thin. It was believed that spirits could visit the living on this night.

To ward off evil spirits, people lit bonfires and wore various costumes to disguise themselves. These rituals were intended to protect their homes and bring good fortune for the coming year.

When the Romans conquered Celtic territories, they brought their own festivals, such as Feralia (to honour the dead) and the festival of Pomona, the goddess of fruit and trees. Pomona’s symbol, the apple, later inspired apple-related Halloween games, including the well-known bobbing for apples.

Centuries later, as Christianity spread, Pope Gregory III declared November 1 as All Saints’ Day, also known as All Hallows’ Day. The evening before it became known as All Hallows’ Eve, which eventually shortened to Halloween.

ALSO READ: Watch: Orry steals the show in a cow costume as B-Town celebs begin Halloween festivities

Evolution of modern Halloween

As Halloween travelled from Europe to America, it began to take on new forms. Irish immigrants played a key role in popularising it in the United States during the 19th century. They burn coal inside a carved-out turnip.

However, in America, pumpkins were more plentiful and easier to carve. Thus, pumpkins replaced turnips, and the tradition of carving pumpkin lanterns became one of Halloween’s most recognisable customs.

How is Halloween celebrated today?

Modern Halloween is a mix of fun, fantasy, and community spirit. Children dress up in creative costumes, from spooky ghosts and vampires to funny cartoon characters and go door to door shouting 'Trick or Treat!' Neighbours hand out candies and chocolates, keeping alive a centuries-old tradition of offering food to spirits for good luck.

Adults join in the excitement by hosting costume parties, decorating their homes with skeletons, cobwebs, bats, and pumpkins, and attending community parades. Haunted houses, ghost tours, and spooky movie marathons have also become popular ways to celebrate the festival.

ALSO READ: Halloween 2025: Dare to visit THESE 5 haunted spots in India?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
