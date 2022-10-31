Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Halloween 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes and Facebook status

The tradition of paying homage to the dead and warding off evil ghosts will this year be celebrated on October 31st.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 07:27 AM IST

Halloween 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes and Facebook status
File photo

Halloween is celebrated on October 31, it is a day to remember the dead and is celebrated in Europe and America. Halloween is also celebrated to mark the difference between summer and winter. Halloween- the word- comes from its Scottish form all hallows' eve.

Halloween is a historic Celtic festival that is observed in Europe and America on the final day of harvest. Halloween has grown to be a major celebration over time, both internationally and in urban India.

Halloween 2022: WhatsApp wishes

- I hope you get lots of trick-or-treaters this year. Unless, of course, you’d prefer to keep all the candy for yourself.

- Witch-ing you a spook-tacular Halloween!

- You are the scariest werewolf I have ever seen in my entire life. Happy Howl-oween!

- Hope you have as much fun today as the ghost who has been haunting your house.

- When Halloween is here the monsters appear and the candies disappear.

Also Read: Halloween 2022: Spice up your party with THESE spooky cocktails on October 31

- “This season is sweet and fun—no wonder it makes me think of you. Hope you have a great Halloween.”

- Pumpkins are all ready to be light up and witches are all ready with their robes…. It is Halloween my dear!!!

- May you have the spookiest and the scariest Halloween ever….. May you look the deadliest ever…. Happy Halloween to you!!!

- On this Halloween, my only wish is to scare you the most with my spooky looks and jokes…. Get ready to have the biggest blast of this season.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Karan Singh Grover hosts Bipasha Basu's baby shower, Ranbir Kapoor surprises fans
Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: Ace cricketer's luxury car collection on his 29th birthday
5 benefits of using aloe vera gel for skin
Frustrated with backache? Here are 5 food items to include in your diet for a healthy spine
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSAB Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for 1st special round declared, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.