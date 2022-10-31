Halloween 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes and Facebook status

File photo

Halloween is celebrated on October 31, it is a day to remember the dead and is celebrated in Europe and America. Halloween is also celebrated to mark the difference between summer and winter. Halloween- the word- comes from its Scottish form all hallows' eve.

Halloween is a historic Celtic festival that is observed in Europe and America on the final day of harvest. Halloween has grown to be a major celebration over time, both internationally and in urban India.

Halloween 2022: WhatsApp wishes

- I hope you get lots of trick-or-treaters this year. Unless, of course, you’d prefer to keep all the candy for yourself.

- Witch-ing you a spook-tacular Halloween!

- You are the scariest werewolf I have ever seen in my entire life. Happy Howl-oween!

- Hope you have as much fun today as the ghost who has been haunting your house.

- When Halloween is here the monsters appear and the candies disappear.

- “This season is sweet and fun—no wonder it makes me think of you. Hope you have a great Halloween.”

- Pumpkins are all ready to be light up and witches are all ready with their robes…. It is Halloween my dear!!!

- May you have the spookiest and the scariest Halloween ever….. May you look the deadliest ever…. Happy Halloween to you!!!

- On this Halloween, my only wish is to scare you the most with my spooky looks and jokes…. Get ready to have the biggest blast of this season.