Halloween 2022: Spice up your party with THESE spooky cocktails on October 31

Everyone deserves a spooky cocktail to celebrate Halloween. It`s time to get fancy, celebrate, and spice up your at-home drinking with these intriguing cocktails!
Cocktails by Glenmorangie and Ardbeg Wee Beastie
The Witch`s Magic Mule
Ingredients:
50 ml - Glenmorangie Nectar D`Or
20 ml - Lemon Juice
20 ml - Ginger Syrup
2 dashes - Angostura Bitters
Soda Water
Method:
Take a sling glass and pour in the whisky, along with the lemon juice, bitters and ginger syrup.
Add a few mint leaves, then crushed ice, until the glass is two-thirds full.
Give it a mix, shake in more crushed ice and top with soda water.
Keep the whisky`s flavour`s front of mind with a mint sprig and a lemon slice on top.
Also Read: Halloween 2022: Follow these spooky DIY party tips to make October 31 unforgettable
Trick or Treat Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
45 ml - Glenmorangie Lasanta
7.5 ml - Sweet Vermouth
5 ml - Gingerbread Syrup
2 dashes - Angostura Bitters
Method:
Pour everything into a mixing glass, add ice cubes and stir for a few moments.
Strain into a chilled rocks glass, over more ice cubes, then set off the rich swirl of flavours with a spiralling lemon twist.
Cookie Monster Sour
Ingredients:
50 ml - Glenmorangie Lasanta
10 ml - Gingerbread Syrup
10 ml - Vanilla Syrup
20 ml - Lemon Syrup
2 dashes - Angostura Bitters
2 dashes - Chocolate Bitters
10 ml - Egg White
Method:
Pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker.
Fill the shaker with cubed ice and shake for 10-15 seconds.
Strain into a chilled rocks glass over cubed ice.
Garnish with a ginger biscuit dipped in white chocolate.
Also Read: When is Halloween? Know why and how it is celebrated
Bloody Rob Roy
Ingredients:
50ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie
20ml Sweet Vermouth
2 dashes Angosutra Bitters
Orange Twist
Cherry
Method:
Add all liquid ingredients to a mixing glass, stir for dilution.
Strain into a coupe glass, garnish and serve
Bramble Bite
Ingredients:
50ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie
20ml Fresh Lemon Juice
10ml Vanilla Syrup
15ml Blackberry Liqueur
Mint Sprig
Blackberry
Method:
Add Ardbeg, lemon juice and syrup to a stemmed water goblet half-filled with crushed ice.
Muddle a little before adding more crushed ice.
Drizzle with blackberry liqueur and garnish with a mint sprig and blackberry
Bubble Beast
Ingredients:
50ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie
15ml Nocino
30ml Acidulated Carrot Juice
5ml Tonic Syrup
60-90ml Soda Water
1 pinch salt
Basil
Saffron
Method:
Add all liquid ingredients to a collins glass, gently stir and then add ice.
Top with soda water before garnish.
Cocktails by Belvedere & Hennessy
The Lakeside
Ingredients:
40 ml - Belvedere Vodka
15 ml - Fino Sherry
25 ml - Fresh Lemon Juice
25 ml - Honey Water
2 chunks - Fresh Cucumber
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker over cubed ice and shake vigorously.
Fine strain into a chilled coupette.
Garnish with fresh cucumber.
Belvedere Bloody Sour
Ingredients:
40 ml - Belvedere Vodka
30 ml - Italian Bitter Liqueur
25 ml - Fresh Lemon Juice
20 ml - Honey Water
1 egg white
2 dashes - Angostura Bitters
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice and dry shake to froth egg white.
Add ice and shake for a second time.
Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with either blackberries or cherries.
The Rubin
Ingredients:
30 ml - Belvedere Vodka
20 ml - Bianco Vermouth
20 ml - Fresh Grapefruit Juice
20 ml - Fresh Orange Juice
30 ml - Cold Green Tea
Tonic Water
Method:
Add all ingredients into a spritz/wine glass.
Fill with ice and gently stir.
Top with a splash of tonic water and garnish with a wedge of Grapefruit.
Hennessy 11:11
Ingredients:
50 ml Hennessy V.S
5 ml Raw cane syrup (or demerara syrup)
1 Dash Smoked chili bitters
1 Dash Angostura bitters
1 Orange twist
Method:
Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice.
Stir to chill.
Strain into a rocks glass with ice.
Garnish with an orange twist.
Hennessy zombie
Ingredients:
45 ml Hennessy V.S
15 ml Maraschino Liqueur
60 ml Enriched coconut milk (preferably organic)
3 Dashes Angostura Bitters
1 Freshly grated nutmeg
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with very finely cracked or shaved ice.
Shake to chill.
Pour the entire shaker into a highball glass.
Top up with crushed ice.
Add the Angostura bitters.
Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.
Add a cherry on top