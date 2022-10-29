Halloween 2022: Recreate these make-up look for Halloween party

Halloween party 2022

The year 2022 is about to end and this is the time of the year when people find fun in fear by intimidating each other. The culture of Halloween, which was limited to western countries, is now spreading rapidly in India and especially in metro cities, a large number of people organize Halloween parties at their homes and friends as well as children.

If you are also organizing a Halloween party, then here are a few makeup ideas which you can make your look even scarier.

Fake blood

Although tomato sauce and red-coloured liquid are usually used to show blood, but if you want, you can prepare fake blood at your home. For this, you take red lipstick. Rub some part of it and deposit it. Add creamy black eyeliner to it and add clear lip gloss to it and mix it well. Instead of the bristles of the brush, use the other end to create fake blood stains on the face. The advantage of using this mixture will be that you can easily apply it to the face after the party.

Eyebrow cut and a broken nose

If you want to show a broken nose, lip injury or cut marks on eyebrows through makeup on your face, then for this you first use a non-toxic glue stick. Cut a small piece of glue stick and bend it with the help of your fingers into the shape you want on your face. After applying it on the face and targeting the injury, you can also make purple and red eye shadow on the face.

Broken teeth

These days the trend of giving a different look to the teeth as Halloween makeup is in full swing. All you need is the eyeliner for this. Clean your teeth with alcohol and leave them to dry. Now use black gel eyeliner or waterproof pencil on the teeth and make a design on the teeth. You are just ready to scare others.

No eyebrow look

If there is one look that looks the most intimidating is the no-eyebrow look. But don't worry, you don't need to get your eyebrows waxed to achieve this look. For this, you can use the temporary method. First of all, cover your eyebrows properly with glue. After drying, apply a little powder on it and then apply foundation on top of the powder. Your no-eyebrow look is just ready.