Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Halloween 2022: History, origin and fun facts about spooky festival

Halloween is an ancient Celtic festival celebrated on the last day of harvest in European countries and America.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Halloween 2022: History, origin and fun facts about spooky festival
File photo

Halloween is a day to remember the dead and is celebrated in Europe and America on October 31. It is also celebrated to mark the difference between summer and winter. Halloween is an ancient Celtic festival celebrated on the last day of harvest in European countries and America. Over the years, Halloween has grown to be a major celebration throughout the world and in urban India as well.

More than 2,000 years have passed since the beginning of this spooky festival. The day is also known as All Saints’ Eve in some countries. Halloween is mostly celebrated by Western Christians and non-Christians where saints, martyrs, and faithful departed believers are remembered. They honor saints and pray for souls who have not yet reached heaven yet. The word ‘Halloween’ means ‘hallowed evening’ or ‘holy evening’ and is also referred to as ‘All Saints Day’. 

Halloween pumpkin carving started when immigrants to North America started using pumpkin instead of the traditional turnip because it was softer and larger. The practise of carving pumpkins on Halloween began because the harvest and the holiday fell on the same day of the year. Over the years, Pumpkin lighting became popular for Halloween. Scarecrows and corn husks are other decorations that people use on their homes.

People would light bonfires and wear unconventional costumes to ward off ghosts. 

Also Read: Check out these 5 destinations for your next visit to Rajasthan

For countries in the northern latitudes, the day marked the end of summer and the beginning of cold, dark winter when deaths and disease were common.

These days, Halloween doesn’t have spookiness attached to it. It is more about children getting into spooky costumes and asking for a 'trick or treat'.

The 'treat' is mostly some form of candy or chocolate that is given to children and the 'trick' refers to a threat - usually an idle one - if something nice is not given.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financial gift ideas to give to your family, friends this festive season
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years
ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL
Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut visit Ram Temple before teaser launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Fire in Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane during take off at Delhi airport
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.