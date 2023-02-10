Search icon
Hairfall: 6 tips to prevent hair loss due to PCOD

There are several things you can do to help prevent hair fall and promote healthy hair growth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 08:23 PM IST

Representational image

Hair fall is a common issue faced by many people. It can be caused by various factors, such as genetics, stress, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, and overuse of hair styling products. However, there are several things you can do to help prevent hair fall and promote healthy hair growth.

Here are some tips to prevent hairfall:

Maintain a healthy diet: Eating a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, such as iron, vitamin C, and biotin, can help support healthy hair growth.

Avoid over-styling: Overuse of hair styling products, such as dyes, heat styling tools, and chemical treatments, can damage your hair and lead to hair fall. When possible, avoid these products and try to style your hair in a more natural way.

Reduce stress: Stress can have a significant impact on hair health, so it's important to manage stress levels through activities such as exercise, meditation, and getting enough sleep.

Take care of your scalp: A healthy scalp is essential for healthy hair, so it's important to keep your scalp clean and free of dandruff. Regularly washing your hair and massaging your scalp can help improve blood flow and promote hair growth.

Use gentle hair products: Look for hair care products that are gentle on your hair and scalp, such as those that are sulfate-free and without harsh chemicals.

Consult a doctor: If you are experiencing excessive hair fall, it's important to consult a doctor to rule out any underlying medical conditions that could be causing the problem.

In conclusion, taking care of your hair and scalp is essential for preventing hair fall and promoting healthy hair growth. By following these tips, you can help keep your hair healthy and strong.

 

