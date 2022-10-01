Haircare: 5 benefits of oiling your hair

Photo: Pexels

So just like a body massage or hot oil massage helps in blood circulation and that, in turn, strengthens your roots it also cures a variety of problems like hair fall premature greying and even dandruff.

Our mothers and grandmothers always force us to apply oil. Many of us ignore it but oiling hair is very important. Hair oiling has been a part of Ayurvedic practice for centuries and today. Gently massaging the hair with oil adds moisture, and shine to the hair and has several other benefits.

Here are the benefits of oiling hair.