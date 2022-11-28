Hair fall: 5 foods to prevent hair loss

Representational image

Everyone wants to have thick hair, be it a man or a woman. But due to changing weather, lifestyle and food habits, problems related to hair also arise. Apart from dandruff, hair starts falling badly. Now the problem of baldness has also increased among people. What people do not do to prevent hair fall. From hair fall treatment to home remedies and hair transplants. But don't pay attention to diet. If you change your diet to include those things which help in preventing hair fall, then all your tension and worries will go away.

Today, we will tell you what you should eat and the prevention to what not to stop hair fall:

Protein- Protein and biotin are most important for hair health. Both these elements not only prevent hair fall but also help in their growth. And both these elements are abundant in eggs. That's why definitely include eggs in your diet. Apart from protein, eggs also contain zinc and selenium which are very important for hair. Biotin helps in the production of a protein called keratin, which is a type of hair protein.

Spinach- Spinach contains elements like Vitamin A, C, iron and folate which help in hair growth and prevent hair fall. Vitamin A present in spinach is helpful in the production of sebum present in the skin gland. Sebum helps moisturize the scalp and keep it healthy.

Carrots and sweet potatoes- Carrots and sweet potatoes also stop hair fall. Vitamin A present in these helps in hair growth as well as helps in strengthening them.

Oats- Till now you must have used oats only as a weight loss recipe, but it is also helpful in preventing hair fall. Oats contain zinc, iron, omega-6 fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids, which along with increasing hair, are also helpful in making them long and thick.

Walnut- Walnut not only helps in relieving joint pain but is also very healthy for hair. It contains biotin, vitamins B1, B6 and B9, E, magnesium and proteins that take care of hair health.

