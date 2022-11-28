Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Hair fall: 5 foods to prevent hair loss

Today, we will tell you what you should eat and what you shouldn't to stop hair fall.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 10:59 PM IST

Hair fall: 5 foods to prevent hair loss
Representational image

Everyone wants to have thick hair, be it a man or a woman. But due to changing weather, lifestyle and food habits, problems related to hair also arise. Apart from dandruff, hair starts falling badly. Now the problem of baldness has also increased among people. What people do not do to prevent hair fall. From hair fall treatment to home remedies and hair transplants. But don't pay attention to diet. If you change your diet to include those things which help in preventing hair fall, then all your tension and worries will go away.

Also read: Experiencing baldness, hair loss? Here are causes, hair care tips you should know

Today, we will tell you what you should eat and the prevention to what not to stop hair fall:

Protein- Protein and biotin are most important for hair health. Both these elements not only prevent hair fall but also help in their growth. And both these elements are abundant in eggs. That's why definitely include eggs in your diet. Apart from protein, eggs also contain zinc and selenium which are very important for hair. Biotin helps in the production of a protein called keratin, which is a type of hair protein.

Spinach- Spinach contains elements like Vitamin A, C, iron and folate which help in hair growth and prevent hair fall. Vitamin A present in spinach is helpful in the production of sebum present in the skin gland. Sebum helps moisturize the scalp and keep it healthy.

Carrots and sweet potatoes- Carrots and sweet potatoes also stop hair fall. Vitamin A present in these helps in hair growth as well as helps in strengthening them.

Oats- Till now you must have used oats only as a weight loss recipe, but it is also helpful in preventing hair fall. Oats contain zinc, iron, omega-6 fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids, which along with increasing hair, are also helpful in making them long and thick.

Walnut- Walnut not only helps in relieving joint pain but is also very healthy for hair. It contains biotin, vitamins B1, B6 and B9, E, magnesium and proteins that take care of hair health.

Causes of hair fall:

  • There are many reasons for hair fall. It is genetic in many people, so sometimes hair loss starts due to food and drink. Don't eat things that cause allergies. Apart from this, avoid eating alkaline and acidic food items.
  • Sugar also causes hair loss. Experts believe that sugar produces insulin and the male hormone androgen, which shrinks the hair follicles and leads to hair fall. Although research is still going on on this.
  • Eating fried things also causes hair fall. The level of testosterone hormone increases excessively due to high fat things, due to which the problem of baldness arises in men.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji attend Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash
In pics: Not only in bikinis, Shama Sikander can look sexy in sarees too
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Arun Bali death: Goodbye, Laal Singh Chaddha, 3 Idiots, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad created history, smashes 7 sixes in an over during Vijay Hazare trophy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.