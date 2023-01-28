Hair care: 5 natural home remedies for faster and thicker hair growth

Representational image

Due to diet, unhealthy lifestyle, pollution and wrong hair care, many times hair growth stops. In such a situation, by making changes in lifestyle, you can increase hair growth. But if you want to grow your hair quickly, then you can do so by including some natural things in your hair care routine. These natural ingredients are full of medicinal properties, which along with nourishing the hair from the inside, also work to increase hair growth.

Also read: 7 ways to stimulate hair growth naturally and get rid of bald spots

Here we tell you what effective home remedies you can take to make hair grow faster.

5 effective ways to grow hair faster

Sesame oil and fenugreek seeds

Sesame oil and fenugreek seeds both work to nourish the hair. In such a situation, with the help of a hair mask prepared from these two, you can increase the growth of hair manifold. To make this, dry roast fenugreek seeds and make powder out of them. According to the length of your hair, take fenugreek powder in a bowl and mix 1 teaspoon of sesame oil in it. Keep in mind that the oil should not be more. After exfoliating while massaging for some time, leave the hair like this for half an hour and then wash the hair. Try this 2 times a week.

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel is very beneficial for hair growth. You can use it as a hair pack and oiling. To apply it, apply aloe vera gel three times a week and go to sleep at night and wash your hair with water in the morning. If you want, you can apply aloe vera gel on the scalp even 2 hours before the bath.

Amla juice

Amla Juice rich in Vitamin C and Iron is full of natural ingredients. It benefits the hair in many ways. For this, apply Amla juice to the hair and scalp and leave it for some time. Wash the hair after half an hour.

Coconut milk

Mix the olive oil in coconut milk and massage the scalp with it. Apply the remaining mixture to the hair. This will make the hair long and silky and shiny as well.

Onion juice

You can apply onion juice to make hair grow faster. The sulfur present in it is very good for hair. Grind onion in a grinder and filter the juice with a muslin cloth. Apply this juice on the hair scalp with the help of cotton.