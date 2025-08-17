'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Hailey Bieber shares her daily routine for dewy, glazed doughnut skin

Hailey Bieber is admired for her flawless, dewy “glazed doughnut” skin. She credits her glow to a consistent skincare routine, hydration, and gentle yet effective products. By following her simple tips, you can achieve healthy, radiant skin that mirrors Hailey’s signature luminous look.

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

Hailey Bieber shares her daily routine for dewy, glazed doughnut skin

Hailey Bieber has become a beauty icon, thanks to her flawless “glazed doughnut” skin that radiates health and glow. While many may assume her skincare routine is complicated, Hailey herself emphasises simplicity, consistency, and hydration as the real secrets behind her luminous complexion.

Hydration is key

Hailey Bieber often highlights the importance of keeping skin deeply hydrated. She believes that well-moisturised skin is the foundation of any glow. Her routine typically includes hydrating serums with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, followed by a nourishing moisturiser to lock everything in.

Gentle cleansing

Instead of harsh scrubs or stripping cleansers, Hailey Bieber prefers gentle, skin-friendly formulas that clean without disturbing the skin barrier. She stresses that protecting the skin’s natural balance is essential for maintaining long-term health and radiance.

Sun protection every day

One of Hailey Bieber’s non-negotiables is daily sunscreen use. She consistently reminds her followers that SPF is the best anti-ageing product. By protecting her skin from UV damage, she ensures her complexion remains even-toned, youthful, and healthy.

Minimal, effective products

Hailey often promotes the idea that less is more when it comes to skincare. She opts for a minimal lineup of effective products instead of layering too many at once, which can overwhelm the skin. Her focus is on quality ingredients and products that truly work.

The “Glazed Doughnut” glow

Coined by Hailey herself, the “glazed doughnut” look is all about skin that appears fresh, dewy, and healthy. To achieve this, she layers hydrating serums, moisturiser, and sometimes face oils to lock in that glossy finish, especially before bed.

Healthy lifestyle choices

Hailey Bieber also credits her skin to lifestyle habits like drinking plenty of water, eating balanced meals, and managing stress. She believes skincare is not just topical, it’s a reflection of overall wellness.

Hailey Bieber’s approach to skincare shows that glowing skin isn’t about complexity but about consistency, hydration, and protection. By adopting her simple yet effective habits, anyone can take a step closer to achieving that enviable “glazed doughnut” glow.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
