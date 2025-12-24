FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Hailey Bieber’s Viral Vanilla Chai Cupcakes: Easy step-by-step recipe to try at home

Recreate Hailey Bieber’s viral vanilla chai cupcakes at home with this easy step-by-step recipe. A cosy, festive dessert inspired by her early Christmas celebration.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

Hailey Bieber’s Viral Vanilla Chai Cupcakes: Easy step-by-step recipe to try at home
This Christmas, Hailey Bieber chose a warm, relaxed celebration. Shared through Instagram Stories, the gathering was all about comfort food, close friends, and simple joy.

The party featured pizza as the main dish, with desserts brought in a potluck style by friends. Among the highlights were vanilla chai cupcakes that instantly caught the internet’s eye. While Hailey hasn’t revealed the exact recipe herself, home bakers sugarandsparrowco have recreated these cosy, chai-flavoured cupcakes at home.

imgi 22 602387978 18569069044037292 1444381788402893880 n 2025 12 5b8e30470b5c6b52e1d6274d768ccae0

Ingredients you’ll need

The recipe is divided into three simple parts: chai spice mix, cupcakes, and buttercream frosting.

For the chai spice mix, you’ll need ground cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, allspice, and cloves. This homemade blend is what gives the cupcakes their signature aroma and depth.

For the cupcakes, use everyday baking ingredients like whole milk, butter, sugar, eggs, sour cream, vanilla extract, cake flour, and baking powder. A chai tea bag is steeped in warm milk to infuse the batter with gentle spice.

For the vanilla chai buttercream, butter, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, milk, a pinch of salt, and more chai spice come together to create a smooth, creamy frosting that balances sweetness with warmth.

Step-by-step method

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mix all the spices in a bowl to make the chai spice mix. Steep a chai tea bag in hot milk and let it cool. Prepare the batter by mixing wet and dry ingredients, bake until done, then cool. Whip buttercream, frost the cupcakes, and garnish with chai spice or cinnamon.

