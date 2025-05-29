On May 28, Hailey shared the exciting news on Instagram with photos of herself along with a heartfelt caption.

Hailey Bieber has reached a major milestone in her entrepreneurial journey. Her beauty brand, Rhode, which was launched in 2022, has been acquired by e.l.f. beauty $1 billion. This deal marks a huge success for the 28-year-old model, who is married to Canadian singer Justin Bieber. Rhode, known for its simple and clean beauty and skincare products like moisturiser, cleanser and lip peptide gloss.

“When I launched Rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing Rhode to more spaces, places and faces globally. So today, I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of Rhode. I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do, and will help us continue to grow the brand. I feel invigorated, excited and more ready than ever to step into an even bigger role as Chief Creative Officer, and Head of Innovation of Rhode, as well as strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty,” she wrote.

She added, “Thank you to the amazing Rhode team who have helped me build over the years. I couldn’t have done it without all of you. And to our Rhode community, thank you for being the most supportive and for being on this journey; this next chapter is going to be even more incredible together! As I’ve said, this is only the beginning.”

Justin Bieber also supported her by posting his wife's photos alongside a screenshot of her caption.

“Our partnership with e.l.f. Beauty marks an incredible opportunity to elevate and accelerate our ability to reach more of our community with even more innovative products and widen our distribution globally,” Hailey said.

Hailey Bieber will continue to play a key role in the company as a chief creative officer. e.l.f. beauty is expected to pay $800 million in cash and stock, with an additional $200 million tied to future sales milestones.

Despite being a fairly new brand, Rhode reported over $200 million in net sales in the year leading up to March.

