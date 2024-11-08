Today, we delve into the journey of entrepreneurship and innovation that has propelled BigMuscles Nutrition to the forefront, exploring its inception, growth strategies, and the pivotal role of celebrity endorsements in shaping its brand identity.

Actress Nora Fatehi was recently seen in a Farah Khan-directed video, working out intensely inside a gym, and showcasing the efforts that go behind her effortless on-screen personality. The video was part of a campaign titled ‘Hustle Banaye Muscles’, which advocated the idea that hard work is necessary for achieving any goal in life, even when it’s about one’s health and fitness. To delve deeper into the idea behind the campaign and the need for a stringent fitness regimen for all lifestyle enthusiasts, we spoke with Suhel Vats, the founder and director of BigMuscles Nutrition.



Excerpts from the interview:

What led to the introduction of a fitness-centric nutraceutical brand in India more than a decade ago?

After completing my education, I began my professional journey with TCS. But just one year down the line, I realized that neither was my skill utilized to the fullest nor was the path attuned to my inherent zeal & vision for the future. This prompted me to quit corporate life and join my family business of nutraceutical manufacturing on an OEM basis. It was the era when supplements were widely treated as steroids, and it dawned upon me to change this perception for good. By this time, I had gained adequate knowledge about the processes and nuances of supplement manufacturing and thus began the dare named BigMuscles Nutrition, a pioneer in the Indian nutraceutical and fitness supplement space. Thanks to our rigorous R&D-based modus operandi and consistent innovation, BigMuscles Nutrition stands tall today as one of India’s biggest brands in sports nutrition and wellness categories.

Have celebrity endorsements played a major role in your growth journey?

Celebrity endorsements play a significant role in brand building, especially when it is done to grab eyeballs and convey a strong message. For instance, we most recently launched the ‘Hustle Banaye Muscles’ campaign with Bollywoodfitness icon Nora Fatehi, whose hard work and perseverance are an inspiration for many. We released a video featuring Nora, directed by ace filmmaker Farah Khan, wherein the actress can be seen hustling it out in a gym, showcasing the number of efforts that go into fitness building. The other message it carries is that fitness is not confined to males, even females are go-getters with phenomenal fitness goals and understanding about the importance of protein. BigMuscles Nutrition stands for all modern women too who care for their health.

Besides, we have been endorsed by celebrities like Ranveer Singh, an ultimate powerhouse, and are still very proud to have had him as the face of the brand. Cricket king Hardik Pandya, who epitomizes fitness & energy, is a great example to make people understand how fitness helps a healthy lifestyle. These examples let people relate to themselves in real life too. And what’s important as a brand is that you send out a message that matters, through the amplification of celeb endorsements. It then definitely translates into a success story.

How do these nutritional supplements enhance the fitness journey of individuals? Are there concerns about any side effects?

Regular gymming and intense workouts drain a lot from one’s body, and a proportionate diet is thus the foremost requisite of such individuals. However, it has been found that regular food items that we consume daily may not be sufficient enough. Here comes the role of nutritional supplements, which help in overcoming the deficiencies in diet and hence the nutritional requirements of a body. Also, it is a misconception that supplements cause side effects on a healthy person. If the supplement consumed is NABL-accredited and lab-tested, there is little to no chance of any harmful aftereffects. To ensure an Informed Choice, some of our products are UK-tested, and each batch is tested internally before supply to the market to maintain quality standards in the final offering.

What differentiates BigMuscles Nutrition from other brands in the segment?

As mentioned, BigMuscles Nutrition is an undisputed pioneer in the Indian sports nutrition and wellness space, as we understand the most pertinent needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts. In addition to our in-house R&D wing, we have complete control over all ingredients and processes used, as all products come from our world-class manufacturing unit with cutting-edge German Tech machinery, multi-level contamination checks, metal detectors, batch testing, and hands-free production processes. All our offerings in the market are NABL-accredited and third-party laboratory tested, hence completely safe & pure.

Tell us about your early life, including your educational, family, and professional background

I draw my business acumen and foresightedness from my family which has been in OEM-based nutraceutical manufacturing for decades, ever since the term was alien to many. I did my schooling in Delhi and then pursued engineering in a science stream, following which there was a brief job stint. However, it did not take much time before I understood my calling and stepped into the family business to gain thorough insights. And thereafter I took the entrepreneurial plunge with BigMuscles Nutrition.

What is the net worth/revenue of the company?

BigMuscles Nutrition Pvt Limited happens to be in the 300-crore club as a brand, but we are poised to grow manifold.

What is your message for fitness and gym enthusiasts?

Gym & fitness is not only to look good, it’s also for your overall health & as we age, we need muscles more than fat. It’s better to understand and start early, that is my only saying. Also, we should just make it our lifestyle instead of being on it for a while & leaving it. Have protein, have it from a protein-rich diet & if not, then of course supplements that are verified & lab tested.