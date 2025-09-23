Gut Health Tips: AIIMS doctor warns against these 10 morning mistakes

Donald Trump set to unveil Gaza peace plan, will Hamas and Benjamin Netanyahu accept it?
LIFESTYLE
AIIMS gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi recommends avoiding 10 common morning habits that damage gut health and energy levels.
Legends say that what you do in the mornings sets the tone for your entire day. The way you wake up, what you eat, and any choices you make during the first hour often determine how energetic, focused, and healthy you feel throughout the day.
Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Stanford, and Harvard, recently shared an Instagram post highlighting ten common mistakes and explained how avoiding them can significantly improve health.
The morning sets the tone for your entire day. Making positive choices, such as staying well-hydrated, eating a balanced breakfast, and spending time in sunlight, helps prepare both your body and mind for the hours ahead. On the other hand, poor choices can negatively impact your digestion, mood, and overall energy levels.
1. Eating sugary cereals
Sweetened cereals may look like a quick breakfast fix, but they are full of refined sugar. They cause energy spikes while irritating gut health in the long run.
2. Checking your phone before getting out of bed
Scrolling your phone as soon as you wake up floods your brain with stress. It delays a calm start and can disturb your natural morning rhythm.
3. Coffee on an empty stomach
Coffee before breakfast can increase acidity, cause heartburn, and irritate the stomach. It also raises cortisol (stress hormone) levels, which may leave you anxious or drained later in the day.
4. Skipping hydration
After hours of sleep, your body needs water. Skipping hydration can slow metabolism, cause constipation, and reduce mental alertness.
5. Rushing without time for a bowel movement
Ignoring the natural urge to use the bathroom can lead to irregular bowel movements and digestive discomfort. Giving yourself enough time in the morning is essential for gut health.
6. Scrolling on the toilet
Many people use their phones in the bathroom, which can strain the gut. This habit may contribute to issues like piles or constipation.
7. Skipping protein in the first meal
Protein provides energy and keeps you full. Skipping it at breakfast can make you feel tired and hungry, often leading to overeating later in the day.
8. Ignoring sunlight
Exposure to natural sunlight helps regulate your circadian rhythm, improves vitamin D levels, and boosts mood. Ignoring it can disturb your energy cycles and overall well-being.
9. Hitting the snooze button
An extra few minutes of broken sleep confuses your body and mind. Instead of helping, snoozing leaves you feeling more tired when you finally get up.
10. Skipping the 4 Ps at breakfast
Dr Sethi includes Protein, Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Polyphenols in breakfast. This combination fuels digestion, supports good gut bacteria, and ensures balanced energy throughout the day.
