Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Purnima tithi, muhurat, significance, and more

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 | Photo: Respresentative image

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated every year on the full moon date of Magha month, per the Hindu calendar to mark the birth anniversary of the famous saint and poet during the Bhakti movement. This year, Guru Ravidas, Raidas, Rohidas or Ruhidas falls on February 16. This year marks the 645th birth anniversary of Saint Guru Ravidas.

According to the Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will start at 9:29 pm on February 4 and end on February 5, 2023. at 11:58 pm.

Guru Ravidas is believed to be born in 1337, in Uttar Pradesh. Ravidas was a philanthropist saint, who emphasised social unity by removing personal discrimination spread in society. He was a popular poet and saint of the Bhakti movement during the 15th or 16th century CE.

Read: Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance and celebrations

It is said that Guru Ravidas was guided by Kabir and Meera Bai was his pupil. He is believed to have contributed 41 devotional poems and songs to the Guru Granth Sahib. To celebrate the day, his followers come together and take out processions and chant bhajans.