Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Purnima tithi, muhurat, significance, and more

Who was Guru Ravidas and what are his teachings?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Purnima tithi, muhurat, significance, and more
Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 | Photo: Respresentative image

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated every year on the full moon date of Magha month, per the Hindu calendar to mark the birth anniversary of the famous saint and poet during the Bhakti movement. This year, Guru Ravidas, Raidas, Rohidas or Ruhidas falls on February 16. This year marks the 645th birth anniversary of Saint Guru Ravidas.

According to the Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will start at 9:29 pm on February 4 and end on February 5, 2023. at 11:58 pm. 

Guru Ravidas is believed to be born in 1337, in Uttar Pradesh. Ravidas was a philanthropist saint, who emphasised social unity by removing personal discrimination spread in society. He was a popular poet and saint of the Bhakti movement during the 15th or 16th century CE. 

Read: Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance and celebrations

It is said that Guru Ravidas was guided by Kabir and Meera Bai was his pupil. He is believed to have contributed 41 devotional poems and songs to the Guru Granth Sahib. To celebrate the day, his followers come together and take out processions and chant bhajans. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS
Son Pari star Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde grows up as beautiful glam doll, netizens find her unrecognisable in photos
5 surprising health benefits of pumpkin seeds: Power-packed with nutrients, antioxidants and more
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at factory in Umargam, firefighting underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.