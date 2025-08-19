Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Guru Randhawa drastic weight loss: Singer's lockdown transformation with smart diet plan will leave you motivated

Singer Guru Randhawa lost an impressive 15 kg in four months during the pandemic lockdown. He credits the transformation to full-body workouts, a clean diet and renewed focus on holistic well-being.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 05:40 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Guru Randhawa drastic weight loss: Singer's lockdown transformation with smart diet plan will leave you motivated

Popular singer-composer Guru Randhawa has stunned fans with his remarkable weight-loss journey. The artist, known for chartbusters like Lahore and Suit Suit, revealed that he lost nearly 15 kilograms in just four months during the 2020 lockdown, a period he describes as his 'year of transformation.'

The prolonged confinement gave Randhawa the time and focus to reconnect with his athletic side. Born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, he grew up playing various sports, which instilled in him a natural love for fitness. With professional guidance, he decided to channel that energy into a structured routine aimed at reshaping his body and rebuilding his overall health.

ALSO READ: War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

Training for a complete physique

Randhawa’s workout regime was not limited to any one muscle group. Under the supervision of a personal trainer, he adopted full-body workouts that targeted each area, helping him achieve balance and symmetry. He explained that this approach was crucial, not just for looking fit but also for performing on stage, acting, and dancing with ease.

His consistency with training, coupled with a determination to stay disciplined, became the foundation of his transformation. 'The idea was to train every part of the body and not miss out on anything,' he shared.

Diet overhaul with smart swaps

Equally important was his diet. A self-proclaimed foodie, Randhawa shifted to healthier choices without giving up on flavour. He replaced regular oils with olive oil, emphasised green vegetables, and included fruits like apples, bananas, and grapes. Fresh fruit juices also became a daily staple, ensuring he remained nourished while cutting excess calories.

ALSO READ: John Abraham teams up with 74-year-old cancer survivor in gym session, says 'think of your body as your girlfriend...'

For Randhawa, fitness is not just physical. He views it as a holistic lifestyle change that has improved both his mental and physical well-being. His story stands as an inspiring reminder that discipline, consistency, and mindful eating can deliver extraordinary results.

