Guru Purnima 2025: Top heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share on July 10

Guru Purnima 2025: Here are special wishes, status, and messages to share with them and your beloved gurus.

Guru Purnima is an annual celebration observed with great fervor and joy. This day is very important as it honors the spiritual gurus and teachers who have mentored us throughout our lives. The celebration of Guru Purnima is a sincere gratitude to these brilliant teachers who have illuminated our lives.

Guru Purnima is a day to honor the spiritual or intellectual gurus who have had a profound influence on someone's life by imparting guidance, wisdom, and knowledge.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima this year, here are some messages that you can send to your teachers, and mentors to show your respect and love for their contribution to your well-being:

1. You were a light for me in the dark, You were an inspiration and an aspiration, Support me always, I will succeed in all ways, Happy Guru Purnima!

2. Whenever I wanted inspiration, You were there to guide and be, Thanks Guru for being, Such a pillar of support for me, Happy Guru Purnima!

3. The grace of a Guru is like an ocean. If one comes with a cup, he will only get a cupful. It's no use complaining about the niggardliness of the ocean. The bigger the vessel, the more one will be able to carry. It's entirely up to him. Happy Guru Purnima!

4. Some people come in life and make you a better being, All these people are Guru’s who give you wings, Happy Guru Purnima!

5. It is time to pay respect to the Guru, for without the knowledge imparted by him, the mind would have become shallow, as Guru Nanak said, "Through shallow intellect, the mind becomes shallow, and one eats the fly, along with the sweets."

Here are 5 quotes from eminent Gurus:

1. Through shallow intellect, the mind becomes shallow, and one eats the fly, along with the sweets: Guru Nanak

2. There are only two mistakes one can make along the road to truth; not going all the way, and not starting: Gautam Buddha

3. Always be thankful for what you have, many people have nothing: Gautam Buddha

4. Reshape yourself through the power of your will; it is the only friend of self, and it is the only foe of the self: Maharshi Veda Vyasa

5. There is nothing so disobedient as an undisciplined mind, and there is nothing so obedient as a disciplined mind: Buddha