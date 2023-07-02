Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Guru Purnima 2023 on July 2nd or 3rd? Know date, tithi, significance, mantra here

Know the exact date and time for Guru Purnima, its significance and more below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Guru Purnima 2023 on July 2nd or 3rd? Know date, tithi, significance, mantra here
Guru Purnima 2023

Guru Purnima is celebrated on a full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha. Guru Purnima is the day to worship and pay respect to their guru (teacher). Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima. 

This day marks the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa, the author of the Hindu epic Mahabharat. Lord Buddha is also honoured on this day. Many believe that on this day, Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon. 

On this day, students show their gratitude towards their teachers. 

When is Guru Purnima?

Guru Purnima, also known Vyasa Purnima festival falls on the first full moon day or Purnima right after the summer solstice, in the month of July. As per the Hindu Panchang, this day arrives in the Ashadha maas, and this year, it will fall on July 3rd, 2023.

The Guru Purnima tithi will begin at 8:21 pm, on July 2 and it will end at 5:08 pm on July 3. 

Read: Weight loss tips: Fennel seed water can help you reduce extra fat, know how

Guru Purnima 2023: Mantra

Gurur Brahma, Gurur Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwara. Guru Saakshaat Parabrahma, Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances
Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad to get government security after firing incident
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.