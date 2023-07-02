Guru Purnima 2023 on July 2nd or 3rd? Know date, tithi, significance, mantra here

Guru Purnima 2023

Guru Purnima is celebrated on a full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha. Guru Purnima is the day to worship and pay respect to their guru (teacher). Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima.

This day marks the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa, the author of the Hindu epic Mahabharat. Lord Buddha is also honoured on this day. Many believe that on this day, Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon.

On this day, students show their gratitude towards their teachers.

When is Guru Purnima?

Guru Purnima, also known Vyasa Purnima festival falls on the first full moon day or Purnima right after the summer solstice, in the month of July. As per the Hindu Panchang, this day arrives in the Ashadha maas, and this year, it will fall on July 3rd, 2023.

The Guru Purnima tithi will begin at 8:21 pm, on July 2 and it will end at 5:08 pm on July 3.

Read: Weight loss tips: Fennel seed water can help you reduce extra fat, know how

Guru Purnima 2023: Mantra

Gurur Brahma, Gurur Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwara. Guru Saakshaat Parabrahma, Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah.