Guru Purnima 2022: History, significance and all you need to know about festival dedicated to teachers

Teachers and gurus have been a significant part of everyone’s lives, as they not only educate us but also prevent us from straying from our path and enlighten us when we do something wrong. Guru Purnima, thus, is a festival dedicated to the gurus and teachers in our lives.

This year, Guru Purnima 2022 is celebrated on July 13. This day falls on the full moon day in the month of Ashada, according to the Hindu calendar.

Guru Purnima 2022 is being celebrated to thank our teachers for their unmatched support and patience through our journey in life. Many students celebrate this festival by visiting their teachers and paying their respects to them.

Guru Purnima 2022: History and significance

The story behind the importance and celebration of Guru Purnima is very interesting. More than 2,500 years ago, Buddha achieved enlightenment under the Bodhi tree and went from Bodhgaya to Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh. There, he gave a sermon on a full moon day, which is today celebrated as Guru Purnima.

The sermon was delivered to five of Buddha’s colleagues, who later became his followers and helped him spread the word about saving humanity and kindness across the world. Guru Purnima is also associated with the birth anniversary of author Veda Vyasa, who wrote the Mahabharata.

This holiday is celebrated across the world by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains. Guru Purnima is primarily celebrated in India, Nepal, and Bhutan.

PM Modi conveys his wishes on Guru Purnima 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the nation on the occasion of Guru Purnima on July 13, urging people to express their gratitude to all the gurus who have inspired them.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Greetings on Guru Purnima. This is a day of expressing gratitude to all exemplary Gurus who have inspired us, mentored us, and taught us so much about life. Our society attaches immense importance to learning and wisdom. May the blessings of our Gurus take India to newer heights.”

