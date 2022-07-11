Guru Purnima 2022: Date, time history, significance of this auspicious day

File Photo

The festival of Guru Purnima falls on full moon day of the Shakha Samavat every year. The auspicious occasion will be observed on Jul 13 this year.

On this day, people pay their respects to their Gurus in many ways. While show their gratitude by visiting the Gurudwara, others worship the Guru at home.

Let us tell you that ‘Guru’ is a Sanskrit word meaning teacher, mentor or any person who teaches you something.

As per common belief, a Guru plays an important role in the life of an individual. He helps to nurture and develop the overall personality of a person.

While the day is celebrated with great vigour in India, those in Nepal celebrate it as ‘Teacher’s Day’ to pay their regards to the teachers who lead children to the path of enlightenment.

The festival is also known as ‘Vyasa Purnima’ as it marks the birth anniversary of ‘Veda Vyasa’, who is regarded as the author of Mahabharata.

Auspicious time on Guru Purnima 2022

According to the Hindu calendar, the auspicious time on Guru Purnima 2022 will begin from 4 am on July 13 to 12:06 am on July 14.

Significance of Guru Purnima 2022

As per Hindu religious texts, Veda Vyasa was born to parents Sage Parashar and Devi Satyawati in the month of Ashadha or Purnima tithi.

He is popularly known for classifying Vedas into four categories – Rig Veda, Sama Veda, Atharva Veda, and Yajur Veda.

Being the author of Mahabharata, Veda Vyasa is known to be an epitome of knowledge.

On the day of Guru Purnima, people belonging to different faiths pay their regards to respective Gurus. Many Hindu devotees pray to Lord Shiva, others who follow Jainism worship Mahavira and Indrabhuti Gautam.

Guru Purnima is celebrated with great pomp and show by Buddhist-influenced countries, including Bhutan, Nepal, India among others.