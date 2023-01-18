Guru Pradosh Vrat 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, shubh yoga and significance

Representational image

The first Pradosh Vrat of Magh month will be observed on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Since it is on Thursday, it will be called Guru Pradosh Vrat. Pradosh Vrat is very important for the devotees of Lord Shiva. According to its name, Pradosh Vrat has been considered to eliminate all the defects.

In the scriptures, Pradosh Kaal i.e. evening time is said to be the best and most sacred time to worship Bholenath, because at this time Mahadev dances happily while playing Damru in Mount Kailash. Measures taken during Pradosh Vrat bring happiness, good luck and prosperity in life.

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2023: Shubh muhurat

Magh Krishna Triyodashi date starts- January 19, 2023, 01.18 pm

Magh Krishna Triyodashi date ends- 20 January 2023, 09.59 am

Magh Pradosh Vrat Puja Muhurat- 05:49 pm - 08:30 pm

Magh Guru Pradosh Vrat 2023: Shubh Yoga

Dhruv Yoga is being formed on the day of the Pradosh fast of Krishna Paksha of Magha month, according to the scriptures, the construction of any building or building etc. in this yoga gives success.

Dhruv Yoga - 02.47 am - 11.04 pm

Guru Pradosh Vrat: remedy

Peace in married life- On the day of Guru Pradosh, husband and wife together should anoint Bholenath with jaggery and black sesame in the evening at an auspicious time. It is believed that this brings peace in married life, removes all tensions and keeps the love between the couple. The use of sesame in the month of Magh is considered to be virtuous and offering black sesame on the Shivling, Shani, Rahu and Ketu doshas are removed. Happiness and prosperity come into the house.

Health Benefits- By donating black sesame during Pradosh Vrat, the negativity of the house goes away and the person gets rid of serious diseases. Both Shiva and Shani are very happy on donating black sesame seeds and remain kind to the seeker.

Blessings- Blessings do not remain even after the money comes into the house. On the day of Guru Pradosh Vrat, put a handful of black sesame seeds on the roof of the house in the morning. It is a belief that as the birds consume these sesame seeds, the sorrows of life will gradually end. Poverty will be destroyed. Do this remedy secretly.