Guru Pradosh Vrat 2022 today: All about Brihaspati Pradosh Puja to honour Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati

According to the Hindu calendar, the Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Magha month begins on 19 January 2023, Thursday, at 01:18 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

Representational image

Trayodashi Tithi dedicated to Shiva falls twice every month. One in Shukla Paksha and one in Krishna Paksha. Both the Trayodashi dates of each month are dedicated to Lord Bholenath. Pradosh Vrat is observed on this day. On the day of Pradosh Vrat, the devotees of Lord Shiva Shankar observe a fast and offer prayers. 

Pradosh Vrat is being observed on Friday since it falls on a Thursday, it is called Guru Pradosh Vrat. Mother Parvati is also worshipped along with Lord Shiva Shankar on the day of Pradosh Vrat. It is a religious belief that fasting and worshipping on this day gives special blessings to Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. Along with this, happiness comes into a person's life. In such a situation, let us know the auspicious time and importance of worship on the day of Pradosh Vrat.

Pradosh Vrat 2023: Date

According to the Hindu calendar, the Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Magha month begins on 19 January 2023, Thursday, at 01:18 pm. This date will end on Friday, January 20 at 09:59 am. Pradosh Vrat is always worshipped during Pradosh Kaal, hence Guru Pradosh Vrat will be observed on January 19 only.

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2023: Puja Muhurta

The auspicious time to worship Guru Pradosh is from 05.49 pm to 08.30 pm on January 19. You can worship Lord Shiva properly in this Muhurta.

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2023: Puja Method

  • On the day of Guru Pradosh Vrat, after getting up early in the morning and taking a bath, light a lamp in front of Lord Shiva and take a vow of Pradosh Vrat.
  • Start worship in the auspicious time in the evening.
  • Abhishek Shivling with cow's milk, curd, ghee, honey and Gangajal etc.
  • Then apply white sandalwood on the Shivling and offer belpatra, madar, flowers, cannabis, etc. Then worship methodically.
