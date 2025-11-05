Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Top 20 wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones on Gurpurab

Gurpurab 2025: On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanyti, here are few quotes, messages, wishes you can send to your loved ones.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Utsav, is one of the most significant festivals in Sikhism, celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. This day (celebrated like a festival) falls in the month of Kartik (November) according to the Hindu calendar.

This day is marks the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji. He was the first Sikh Guru who laid the foundation of Sikhism. He was born in 1469 in Talwandi, a village near Lahore.

Here are top 20 wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones on Gurpurab

Wishes:

1. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings guide you towards peace, happiness, and spiritual enlightenment.

2. Wishing you a blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the light of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you towards righteousness and love.

3. May the divine wisdom of Guru Nanak Dev Ji fill your heart with peace and guide you to a path of righteousness.

4. On this sacred day, I wish you a life filled with Guru Nanak's divine grace and the blessings of Waheguru.

5. May Guru Nanak's blessings illuminate your path and guide you towards a life of happiness and righteousness.

6. Wishing you a joyous Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji fill your life with love, kindness, and selfless service to humanity.

7. May the heavenly teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji motivate you to live a selfless and compassionate life.

8. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's divine light guide you towards truth, peace, and humility.

9. Wishing you a peaceful and blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the Guru's teachings inspire you to walk the path of kindness and compassion.

10. May the wisdom of Guru Nanak Jayanti lead you on a road of justice and truth.

11. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's blessings bring you peace, prosperity, and happiness.

12. Wishing you a happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the Guru's divine light guide you towards a life of love, peace, and harmony.

13. May the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to live a life of honesty, kindness, and compassion.

14. Wishing you a blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the Guru's blessings be upon you and your loved ones.

15. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's divine wisdom guide you in every aspect of life and shower you with happiness, peace, and prosperity.

16. On this Gurpurab, may your heart be filled with compassion and your actions reflect the teachings of the Guru.

17. Wishing you a joyous Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the Guru's teachings inspire you to live a life of truth, kindness, and selflessness.

18. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's blessings fill your life with love, peace, and happiness.

19. Wishing you a peaceful Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the Guru's divine light guide you towards a life of righteousness and love.

20. May the essence of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings dwell in your heart and guide you toward a purposeful and fulfilling life.

Quotes:

1. "The world is a drama, staged in a dream." - Guru Nanak

2. "Truth is high, but higher still is truthful living."

3. "Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God."

4. "There is but One God, His name is Truth, He is the Creator, He fears none, he is without hate, He never dies."

5. "The greatest gift is to see God in everyone."

6. "Where there is truth, there is Guru Nanak's light."

7. "Follow the path of kindness and compassion — that's true celebration."

8. "Seva and Simran — two words that can change the world."

9. "The world needs more compassion — let’s follow Guru Nanak’s way."



10. "The flame of truth never dies — let it burn in you today and always."

WhatsApp Messages:

