Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, history, significance and how Gurpurab is celebrated across India

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on November 5 to mark the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The day honours his teachings of equality, peace and service, with prayers, Nagar Kirtans and community feasts held across India.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Utsav, will be celebrated this year on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. The festival is one of the most significant and sacred occasions for Sikhs around the world, celebrated with devotion, prayer and service.

History and significance

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 in Rai Bhoi di Talwandi (now Nankana Sahib, Pakistan). He preached equality, peace, humility and devotion to one God, rejecting social divisions based on caste or creed. His teachings laid the foundation of Sikhism and continue to inspire millions even today.

The day is called Prakash Utsav, meaning 'Festival of Lights,' as it celebrates the divine light that Guru Nanak Dev Ji brought into the world. The festival falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Kartik month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Rituals and celebrations

The celebration begins two days before Gurpurab with the Akhand Path, a 48-hour non-stop recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism. On the eve of the festival, devotees participate in Nagar Kirtans, colourful processions led by the Panj Pyare (Five Beloved Ones), singing hymns and spreading Guru Nanak’s message of love and harmony.

On the main day, special prayers and kirtans are held at gurudwaras, beautifully decorated with lights and flowers. The highlight of the day is the Langar, a community feast where people from all walks of life sit together and share a meal, reflecting Guru Nanak’s teachings of equality and selfless service.

The day is not just a festival but a reminder to live with kindness, compassion and unity, values Guru Nanak Dev Ji stood for.