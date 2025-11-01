FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after glorious 22-year career

IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

From Po Po to Jhoom Sharaabi: Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet

From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai: Month of iconic Birthdays that define Bollywood glamour

JEE MAINS 2026 Session 1 Update: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check dates, how to register, other important details

'Delhi should be renamed as Indraprastha': BJP MP writes to Amit Shah

Fact check: Sanjay Mishra marries Mahima Chaudhry? Here's the truth behind their recent viral video

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, history, significance and how Gurpurab is celebrated across India

Do you know how Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai 18 years back?

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected THIS blockbuster film starring Aamir Khan, which later made another actress' career; here's why she said no

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after glorious 22-year career

India tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after glorious 22-year ca

IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to wa

From Po Po to Jhoom Sharaabi: Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet

Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, history, significance and how Gurpurab is celebrated across India

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on November 5 to mark the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The day honours his teachings of equality, peace and service, with prayers, Nagar Kirtans and community feasts held across India.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 03:03 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, history, significance and how Gurpurab is celebrated across India
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Utsav, will be celebrated this year on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. The festival is one of the most significant and sacred occasions for Sikhs around the world, celebrated with devotion, prayer and service.

History and significance

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 in Rai Bhoi di Talwandi (now Nankana Sahib, Pakistan). He preached equality, peace, humility and devotion to one God, rejecting social divisions based on caste or creed. His teachings laid the foundation of Sikhism and continue to inspire millions even today.

The day is called Prakash Utsav, meaning 'Festival of Lights,' as it celebrates the divine light that Guru Nanak Dev Ji brought into the world. The festival falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Kartik month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Rituals and celebrations

The celebration begins two days before Gurpurab with the Akhand Path, a 48-hour non-stop recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism. On the eve of the festival, devotees participate in Nagar Kirtans, colourful processions led by the Panj Pyare (Five Beloved Ones), singing hymns and spreading Guru Nanak’s message of love and harmony.

On the main day, special prayers and kirtans are held at gurudwaras, beautifully decorated with lights and flowers. The highlight of the day is the Langar, a community feast where people from all walks of life sit together and share a meal, reflecting Guru Nanak’s teachings of equality and selfless service.

The day is not just a festival but a reminder to live with kindness, compassion and unity, values Guru Nanak Dev Ji stood for.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?
IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to wa
From Po Po to Jhoom Sharaabi: Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet
Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet
From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai: Month of iconic Birthdays that define Bollywood glamour
From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai: Month of iconic Birthdays
JEE MAINS 2026 Session 1 Update: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check dates, how to register, other important details
JEE MAINS 2026 Session 1 Update: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in
'Delhi should be renamed as Indraprastha': BJP MP writes to Amit Shah
'Delhi Should Be Renamed as Indraprastha': BJP MP writes to Amit Shah
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE