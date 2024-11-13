Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, was the first of the ten Sikh gurus and is recognised as a philosopher, poet, and spiritual leader. He emphasised the principles of equality, compassion, and devotion to one universal God.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 is a significant festival for Sikhs, celebrated with great enthusiasm both in India and around the world. Also referred to as Gurpurab or Prakash Utsav, this day commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, the founder of Sikhism.

The celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti takes place annually on the full moon day of the Kartik month in the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 will be observed in November, although it can sometimes fall in October as well. Here are all the details regarding Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, including its date, timing, significance, history, and more.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Date and time

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 is set to be observed on November 15, Friday. With less than a week remaining until the celebration, Sikhs and followers of Guru Nanak's teachings are starting their preparations for the day. The occasion will feature events in gurudwaras around the world, including special prayers, kirtan, and langar services.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Significance

Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, was the first of the ten Sikh gurus and is recognised as a philosopher, poet, and spiritual leader. He emphasised the principles of equality, compassion, and devotion to one universal God.

The phrase "Ek Onkar," which translates to "There is only one God," serves as the opening line of the Sikh holy scripture, Guru Granth Sahib. This phrase is part of the Mool Mantar, highlighting the core belief of Sikhism, as reported by the BBC.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: History

Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the ten Sikh Gurus, advocated for messages of equality, compassion, and devotion to one universal God, while also addressing the social injustices and religious hypocrisies of his era. His teachings established the foundation of Sikhism, promoting values such as humility, service, and unity among individuals. Guru Nanak Jayanti provides an opportunity for his followers to incorporate his teachings into their daily lives and to share his message with people from other communities.

Guru Nanak Jayanti also serves as a moment for individuals to honour Guru Nanak's vision of a just society, where every person, regardless of caste, creed, or gender, is respected.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Rituals and tradition

The celebrations for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 will include various rituals and community activities such as Akhand Path, Nagarkirtan, kirtan, langar, prayer, and community service. The Akhand Path involves a continuous 48-hour reading of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism.