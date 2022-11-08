Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Know history and significance, WhatsApp wishes to wish your loved ones | Photo: File

In the Sikh religion, Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Gurupurab, holds immense significance. The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, who founded Sikhism, is commemorated on this day. Guru Nanak was born on Puranmashi of the Kartik month in 1469, as described by the Hindu calendar. This year, November 30, marks the 553rd anniversary of the birth.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Significance and history

Various religious sources claim that Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in Talwandi Nankana Sahib in about 1469. He is credited with creating Sikhism and bringing knowledge to the globe. The festival honours his life, legacy, and achievements.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji held that sincere prayer might help a person reach God.

All of his lessons are contained in the sacred manuscript known as Guru Granth Sahib, the central holy religious text of Sikhism. The last, supreme, and immortal Guru, according to Sikhs, is Guru Granth Sahib, which one must fervently follow in order to receive divine benefits. Despite cultural and racial diversity, the holy scriptures promote social justice, equality, prosperity, and selfless dedication to all humankind.

READ | Lunar eclipse 2022: Is it safe to watch Chandra Grahan with naked eyes?

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: WhatsApp wishes

Dev Ji may motivate you to accomplish all of your objectives and desires. May you always be blessed by him! Greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

On this auspicious day of Gurpurab, please remember Guru Nanak Dev Ji and may joy and blessings envelop you.

I'm wishing you and your family a very happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's name always be a part of your life. Happy Gurupurab, everyone.

Wishing you health, happiness, and joy on this Gurpurab.

Meri taraf se aap aur apke parivar ko Gurpurab ki dheron shubh kaamnayein.

READ | Kartik Purnima 2022: Know the auspicious timing and importance of Ganga snan