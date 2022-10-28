Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Date: Know history, significance of Gurpurab

File photo

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as ‘Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav’ and ‘Guru Nanak Gurpurab’, marks the significance of the birth of the first Sikh Guru – Guru Nanak. This day (celebrated like a festival) falls in the month of Kartik (November) according to the Hindu calendar.

Sikhs across the world celebrate birthdays of all of their ten gurus as Gurpurab. Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji. He was the first Sikh Guru who laid the foundation of Sikhism. He was born in 1469 in Talwandi, a village near Lahore. He travelled extensively to spread the message of peace and love. According to Hindu Lunar Calendar, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on the Purnima (full moon night) of Kartik month. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on November 8, 2022.

The celebration of the festival begins two days prior to the Guru Purab. Devotees across the world read the holy book, Guru Granth Sahib, in the Gurudwaras which is called Akhand Path. A day before the festival, Sikhs hold processions at several places with a palanquin of the Granth and the flag.

On the celebration day, people visit Gurudwaras to offer prayers. Devotees read 'paath' from Guru Granth Sahib at about 4 AM at Amrit Vela and organise many other events. Dressed in traditional attires, people pray with pure hearts.

Guru Nanak Dev firmly believed that an individual could connect to God through sincere prayers. He didn't encourage traditions that included sacrifices.

His teachings can be found in the sacred Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib -- a vast collection of verses recorded in Gurmukhi. It is the central holy religious scripture of Sikhism, regarded by Sikhs as the final, sovereign and eternal Guru.