Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: 5 teachings of Guru Nanak Dev to change your outlook towards life

Sikhism began with the foundations laid by Sri Guru Nanak Dev. Sri Guru Nanak Dev, who was born in Talwandi, Pakistan, in 1469, propagated the 'Ik Onkar' philosophy. This refers to the 'One God' who is the eternal truth and who resides within every member of creation.

The first mool mantra and the most crucial part of Sikhism are both referred to as 'Ik Onkar.' The holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib, which incorporates the composition and bani of all ten Sikh Gurus, opens with this mool mantra, which adds to its significance.

The mool mantra taught by Sri Guru Nanak Dev is “Ik Onkar, Satnam, Karta Purakh, Nirbhau, Nirvair, Akal Murat, Ajuni Sae Bham, Guru Prasad,"

Vand Chhako

We all understand that caring means sharing. Therefore, Sri Guru Nanak Ji also advises us to share it with everyone who is in need. Sri Guru Nanak spent his entire life achieving this and passing it along to others. One of Sikhism's tenets is this.

With the Lord's grace, he advised, "share what you have received with the less fortunate before consuming it." Therefore, always remember to give to those in need so that your efforts will be even more fruitful.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/lifestyle/report-chandra-grahan-lunar-eclipse-2022-why-rare-spectacle-is-called-beaver-blood-moon-timings-visibility-india-3000297

Kirat Karo

This refers to leading a moral life. Without using deception or exploitation, you should work and support yourself honestly. Never take advantage of others to make yourself happy. Guru Nanak Dev spent his entire life preaching the importance of earning money honestly and working hard, and he also taught others how to do the same.

Not only should you do this because Sri Guru Nanak Dev instructed it, but also because it is morally correct. Going the proper direction will always help you succeed, whereas going the wrong direction will have negative effects.

Naam Japo

Chant the name of the 'True God.' This is because you will be able to control the five evils and have a fulfilling life if you meditate on the name of God. The five evils that you can defeat by reciting the name of God are lust, wrath, greed, attachment, and ego. They are known as kama, krodh, lobh, moh, and ahankar.

Sewa

Guru Nanak Dev Ji has always had a strong conviction in selfless service. He genuinely believed that acting completely selflessly was the only way to find true contentment, and this is absolutely true. Even while you may not be aware of it right now, once you are, you will notice a difference in your inner calm and peace.

Sarbat Daa Bhalaa

Guru Nanak Dev Ji highlighted the idea of interconnectedness. You should not just consider your own pleasure, but also beg the Lord to make everyone else happy. You should strive to do well for others regardless of your religion, caste, or gender since only then will you receive happiness in return.