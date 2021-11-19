Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Know history, significance of Gurpurab and 5 teachings by Guru Nanak Devji

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as ‘Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav’, 'Grupurab' and ‘Guru Nanak Gurpurab’, marks the significance of the birth of the first Sikh Guru – Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This day falls in the month of Kartik according to the Lunar calendar.

Sikhs across the world celebrate the birthdays of all of their 10 gurus as Gurpurab. Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He was the first Sikh Guru who laid the foundation of Sikhism. He was born in 1469 in Talwandi, a village near Lahore. He travelled extensively to spread the message of peace and love. According to Lunar Calendar, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on the Purnima (full moon night) of Kartik month. This year, it is being celebrated on November 19 and it marks the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

On the celebration day, people visit Gurdwaras to offer prayers. Devotees read 'paath' from Guru Granth Sahib at about 4 am at Amrit Vela and organise many other events. Dressed in traditional attires, people pray with pure hearts.

Guru Nanak Dev firmly believed that an individual could connect to God through sincere prayers. He didn't encourage traditions that included sacrifices.

His teachings can be found in the sacred Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib -- a vast collection of verses recorded in Gurmukhi. It is the central holy religious scripture of Sikhism, regarded by Sikhs as the final, sovereign and eternal Guru.

Here we bring you five teachings by Guru Nanakji that will change the way you look at life:

1) Guru, according to him is the voice of God, the true source of knowledge and salvation. He says there is only one God who is the Supreme Truth and ultimate reality. He knows no fear and does not have any enemies.

2) Ego, anger, greed, attachment and lust are the five evils that one should shun. Any of these five evils makes life miserable.

3) Vand Chhako - Sharing with others, helping those with less or those who are in need.

Kirat Karo (work diligently)- Earning/making a living honestly, without exploitation or fraud.

Naam Japo (contemplating God's names)- Meditating on God's name to control the five evils and living a satisfying life.

4) You need a mentor to guide you on how to live right. In Guru Nanak Ji’s words, living right is much superior to visiting pilgrimage destinations.

5) Being selfless is the supreme duty of human beings. For Nanak Ji, the concept of selfless service was a way of life. Every day, the Golden Temple feeds thousands of people of all religions selflessly because it is a sacred duty.