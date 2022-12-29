Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: WhatsApp wishes, Facebook status and greetings to share with your loved ones

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Guru Gobind Singh is one of the most inspirational people who ever lived and this year will be marked as his 355th birth anniversary. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated today, December 29.

Guru Gobind Singh became the tenth Guru of Sikhs and therefore was called Dashmesh pita. He introduced the five Ks - Kanga, Kesh, Kachera, Kara, and Kirpan- in Sikhism. According to the Sikh calendar (Nanakshahi), Gobind Singh Ji was born in January (Paush) in 1666 to the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur and Mata Gujri as Gobind Rai in Patna Sahib, Bihar.

On this auspicious occasion, here are a few quotes, messages, wishes you can send to your loved ones...

1. May Guru Gobind Singh Ji bless you and your family with joy, peace, and happiness for eternity; may he inspire us to be better human beings. Happy Gurpurab.”

2. He alone is a man who keeps his word:

Not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue.

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti”

3. Best wishes on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. May all your problems come to an end with the blessings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

4. May Guru Gobind Singh Ji be your guiding star through your life. May he shower blessings on you always.

5. Baazan Wale, Kalgidhar Pita, Dhan Dhan Shri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji De Aagman Purab Di Sarbat Nu Lakh Lakh Vadhai Hai Ji!

6. May his spiritual blessing illuminate your way. Gurupurab Di Vadhaiyaan!”

7. If you are determined, the victory shall be yours - Guru Gobind Singh. Heartiest Gurpurab Greetings.

8. Aap Sab Parivar Nu

Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Prakash Utsav Dian

Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyan Hovan Ji

9. Celebrate Gurpurab With your loved ones, Friends & Family, & Enjoy Guru Gobind Singh Ji’S Divine Love & Blessings…

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti”

10. May Guru Gobind Singh Ji give you the courage and strength to fight evil and always stand by the side of truth. Wishing you a very happy Gurpurab!

11. Blessings of your teachers and almighty cannot be taken for granted.

These are only with you until you do good deeds - Guru Gobind Singh.

Gurpurab Di Lakh Lakh Wadhai.

12. It is only by the benevolence of people around you that you have an entity called 'You' - Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji de Parkash Parb Di Wadhai.