Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: History, significance, teachings

Guru Gobind Singh is without a doubt one of the most inspiring people who has ever lived, and his 355th birthday anniversary will be celebrated this year.

Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth Guru of the Sikhs and was thus known as Dashmesh pita. In Sikhism, he introduced the five Ks: Kanga, Kesh, Kachera, Kara, and Kirpan. Gobind Singh Ji was born in Patna Sahib, Bihar, in January (Paush) 1666 to the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur and Mata Gujri as Gobind Rai, according to the Sikh calendar (Nanakshahi).

Guru Gobind Singh Ji is considered to be a spiritual guru. He succeeded his father as the Sikhs' tenth leader at the age of nine. Following in his father's footsteps, Govind Singh Ji became the Sikhs' leader and protector.

Significance of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

The day is remembered and celebrated with zeal in honour of the beloved Guru, warrior, poet, and philosopher. Sikhs all across the world visit Gurudwaras on this day to offer prayers in honour of their Guru. Families of Sikhs take part in processions, organise Kirtans (prayer services), and perform Seva. On this day, gurudwaras hold langars to distribute food to the poor.

Main Teachings of Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Ji

He did not believe in fighting for no reason. His teachings, however, always emphasised standing firm in the face of adversity and assisting the poor and disadvantaged. He felt there is only one God and that we are all equal in his eyes.

Things we can all learn from Guru Gobind Singh's teachings

1. Be a warrior, and be a saint

2. Be a model human

3. Serve humanity

4. Everyone’s equal

6. Be mindful of your speech

Because his actions were not stained by selfishness, he is an inspiration to many people all around the world. He instilled in his followers an attitude of surrender as well as bravery.