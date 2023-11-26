Gurpurab 2023: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your family on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Gurpurab 2023: On this auspicious occasion, here are few quotes, messages, wishes you can send to your loved ones...

Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Gurpurab, is an important festival for the Sikh community worldwide. The great Sikhism founder, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, was born on the full moon day of the Kartik month in the Nanakshahi calendar, which corresponds to November in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on Monday, November 27.

It is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism and is celebrated by Hindus also with equal fervour. Guru Gobind Singh is the tenth and last guru of the Sikh religion.

Gurpurab 2023: On this auspicious occasion, here are few quotes, messages, wishes you can send to your loved ones...

1. May Guru Gobind Singh Ji bless you and your family with joy, peace, and happiness for eternity; may he inspire us to be a better human being. Happy Gurpurab.”

2. He alone is a man who keeps his word:

Not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue.

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti”

3. Baazan Wale, Kalgidhar Pita, Dhan Dhan Shri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji De Aagman Purab Di Sarbat Nu Lakh Lakh Vadhai Hai Ji!

4. May his spiritual blessing illuminate your way. Gurupurab Di Vadhaiyaan!”

5. If you are determined, the victory shall be yours - Guru Gobind Singh. Heartiest Gurpurab Greetings.

6. Aap Sab Parivar Nu

Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Prakash Utsav Dian

Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyan Hovan Ji

7. Celebrate Gurpurab With your loved ones, Friends & Family, & Enjoy Guru Gobind Singh Ji’S Divine Love & Blessings…

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti”

8. May Guru Gobind Singh Ji give you the courage and strength to fight the evil and always stand by the side of truth. Wishing you a very happy Gurpurab!

9. Blessings of your teachers and almighty cannot be taken for granted.

These are only with you until you do good deeds - Guru Gobind Singh.

Gurpurab Di Lakh Lakh Wadhai.

10. It is only by the benevolence of people around you that you have an entity called 'You' - Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji de Parkash Parb Di Wadhai.