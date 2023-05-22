Gurgaon woman loses 27 kg after pregnancy by eating parathas everyday! Know incredible weight loss journey

Gurgaon woman loses 27 kg after pregnancy by eating parathas everyday! (Representational image)

Losing weight is very stressful and can be an extremely hard journey for many, especially after pregnancy. However the story of this woman in Gurugram losing as much as 27 kgs after pregnancy, and this happened by including parathas in her diet!

While parathas are usually termed as oily and unhealthy food and are expected to be avoided during a proper weight loss diet, this woman from Haryana, who was 85 kg ended up at 58 kg after her intense weight loss diet, by eating paratha.

While speaking to Aaj Tak, 35-year-old woman Anu Bathala talked about her weight loss transformation, where she lost as much as 27 kg by having parathas as a part of her diet! Anu talked about gaining a lot of weight after pregnancy, something which a lot of women struggle with.

Anu said that after she gave birth to her child, and after the Covid pandemic hit and she was working from home, it was hard for her to keep track of her weight and she ended up gaining a lot of belly fat, becoming 85 kgs.

Eventually, she picked herself up and decided to begin her weight loss journey. She ended up losing 27 kgs in the span of 2 years by sticking to a strict diet, which also included parathas. Anu favorite food is paratha and she decided to include a healthy version of it in her weight loss diet.

Anu said that she started her day by drinking one litre of water in the morning, along with a cup of hot black coffee or green tea. After her morning liquid diet, she started her intense workout routine for one to two hours daily.

Since paratha is her favorite food, she decided to opt for a healthier alternative and said that she made bajra and gehu parathas without using refined oil or butter. She used low-fat oil for parathas, and kept them steady in her diet, through which she lost weight.

She also relied on protein-rich foods such as paneer, pulses, grains and rice on regular intervals, all the while cutting down on her calories.

