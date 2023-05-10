Gujarat Titans to wear lavender colored kits in support of fight against cancer in last home match

In support of the fight against cancer, Gujarat Titans players will don lavender jerseys during their final home game of the Indian Premier League season on May 15. In their final IPL home game, the Hardik Pandya-led group plays Sunrisers Hyderabad at the historic Narendra Modi Stadium. The project intends to draw attention to the important problem of cancer, which continues to be a major cause of sickness and mortality in India and throughout the world.

According to a press release, the colour lavender, which represents all cancer types, acts as a potent reminder of the numerous lives that this terrible disease has afflicted.

Gujarat Titans intend to increase awareness of the value of early detection and prevention by wearing lavender jerseys, highlighting the critical part that lifestyle modifications may play in battling cancer, it was said.

The Gujarat Titans want to encourage individuals with this campaign to learn more about cancer prevention, the essential lifestyle adjustments, and routine screening for early diagnosis that can greatly lower the risk of contracting the disease.

"Cancer is a battle fought by millions in India and throughout the world, and as a team, we feel responsible towards raising awareness about this deadly disease," Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said.

We demonstrate our support for cancer patients, survivors, and their families by donning lavender jerseys. We aspire for our actions to encourage others to adopt preventive measures and offer assistance to those engaged in this conflict. Cancer is the second most prevalent cause of mortality worldwide, accounting for 9.9 million deaths in 2020. The incidence of cancer increased by 26% globally over the past ten years, while the number of cancer-related deaths increased by 11%.

An individual in India has a one in nine risk of having cancer at some point in their lifetime. Over 14.16 lakh new instances of cancer were forecast for the nation in 2022, and incidence of the disease was projected to increase by 12.8% by 2025 compared to 2020.