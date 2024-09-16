Twitter
IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gifts his bat to this India pacer ahead of Test series

SIIMA 2024 full list of winners: Jailer, Dasara win big; Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara bag top acting honours

Sebi withdraws statement on 'unprofessional work culture' amid employee unrest, commits to...

Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Protesting doctors accept Mamata Banerjee's ‘final’ talks invite on these 3 conditions

Meet woman who cracked UPSC at 22 without coaching while looking after ailing father, but then lost parents, now she...

Lifestyle

Guide to Seasonal Flowers Available in Singapore Throughout the Year

Ever wondered why tulips seem to vanish after spring or why poinsettias only appear during the festive season? The answer lies in the fascinating intricacy of flower seasonality.

DNA Web Team

Sep 16, 2024

Guide to Seasonal Flowers Available in Singapore Throughout the Year
Flowers, like all other plants, grow in response to specific environmental cues, particularly changes in temperature and daylight hours. These cues trigger complex hormonal processes within the plant, ultimately leading to the development of those beautiful blossoms we all love!

In Singapore, our tropical climate provides a year-round haven for certain flowers, but many of the popular blooms we adore simply can't thrive in our consistently warm conditions. This is where importation comes in, allowing us to enjoy a diverse array of seasonal flowers throughout the year.

Whether you're an avid gardener looking to brighten up your outdoor space, an enthusiastic decorator seeking the perfect blooms to grace your home, or simply curious about the popular flowers for different seasons, this guide offers a glimpse into some of the most loved blooms you'll find in Singapore, both locally grown and imported.

Flowers that Flourish in Singapore Year-Round

Singapore's unique climate provides an ideal haven for a selection of tropical flowers known for their vibrant colours, bold shapes, and resilience. Here are five such beauties that you can find blooming throughout the year:

  • Orchids: Orchids are synonymous with elegance and grace. With numerous native species and hybrids, they bloom profusely, adding a touch of sophistication to any space or floral arrangement.
  • Heliconias: These flamboyant flowers, with their striking bracts (colourful leaf-like structures) and unique shapes, thrive in Singapore's warm temperatures and create a dramatic focal point in gardens and arrangements.
  • Anthuriums: Their heart-shaped blooms and long-lasting qualities make anthuriums a popular choice for bouquets and arrangements all year round.
  • Bougainvilleas: These vibrant climbers, with their colourful bracts, thrive in Singapore's sunny climate and bring a burst of cheerfulness to walls and fences.
  • Jasmine: Known for its sweet scent, jasmine blooms throughout the year, filling the air with its intoxicating aroma, particularly potent during the cooler months.

Imported Seasonal Flowers that Grace Our Shores

While Singapore boasts a stunning selection of tropical flowers, many popular blooms are imported to meet the diverse tastes and preferences of flower enthusiasts. These imported flowers add variety and seasonal charm to our floral landscape.

Spring (March to May)

As the days grow longer and warmer in the northern hemisphere, Singapore's flower markets come alive with an abundance of imported blooms, such as:

  • Roses: A timeless symbol of love and beauty, roses are imported from various countries and are available in many colours and varieties.
  • Carnations: These versatile flowers, also imported, come in a wide range of colours and symbolise love, fascination, and distinction.
  • Gerberas: These cheerful daisies, often imported from Holland, add a pop of colour and symbolise innocence and purity.

Summer (June to August)

When June comes around and summer sets the Northern Hemisphere ablaze, these blooms will be in abundance in local florists:

  • Sunflowers: Though not native to Singapore, sunflowers are imported during the summer months, bringing their sunny disposition and cheerful presence to bouquets and arrangements.
  • Lilies: Elegant and fragrant, lilies are imported from various regions and symbolise purity and new beginnings.
  • Hydrangeas: These large, showy blooms, often seen in shades of pink, blue, and purple, are imported and represent gratitude and beauty.

Autumn (September to November)

As the year gently transitions towards the end, you can expect to see more of these flowers in florists:

  • Chrysanthemums: These elegant flowers, often imported from China and Japan, symbolise longevity and fidelity, making them a popular choice for autumn celebrations.
  • Dahlias: With their diverse shapes and colours, dahlias are imported and add a touch of whimsy and sophistication to autumn arrangements.
  • Asters: Their delicate, star-shaped flowers symbolise love and patience and are often imported to add charm to autumn bouquets.

Winter (December to February)

While Singapore may not experience a traditional winter with snow and frost, the festive season ushers in a delightful selection of imported blooms, such as:
 

  • Poinsettias: These festive plants, native to Mexico, are imported during winter and add a touch of Christmas cheer to homes and offices.
  • Tulips: These classic blooms, often associated with spring, are imported during the winter months, offering a touch of elegance and sophistication.
  • Amaryllis: Their large, trumpet-shaped flowers, often in shades of red and white, are imported and symbolise pride and beauty.

Choosing the Right Flowers: A Blend of Local and Imported

Singapore's floral landscape offers a delightful blend of locally grown tropical beauties and imported favourites. When selecting flowers, consider the occasion, colour scheme, and your personal preferences. And don't hesitate to ask your florist, such as Floristique, for recommendations based on the season and your specific needs! Whether you opt for the exotic allure of local blooms or the classic elegance of imported varieties, Floristique is here to help enhance your spaces and celebrations with the beauty of flowers throughout the year

 

 

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

