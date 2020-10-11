Guess the price! Priyanka Chopra's yellow Fendi bag will make you think twice before adding to cart

Priyanka Chopra leaves no stone unturned in flaunting the luxury items she owns. From stylish outfits, bags to accessories, the actor's whole look can blow a million bucks in a jiffy. A while back, Priyanka took to her Instagram page and shared her latest stylish look which grabbed eyeballs. In the photo, she is seen wearing a black trenchcoat with sheer sleeves and black pants with it. She completed her look by leaving her fringed hair loose open and a pair of blue-tinted shades.

What caught everyone's attention is the yellow bag that Priyanka carried in her hand. The yellow leather bag is by Fendi and from the iconic Peekaboo, I See U bag collection. The website described the luxurious bag as "Iconic Peekaboo I See U bag in horizontal design made of yellow leather and embellished with the classic twist lock on both sides. Featuring a soft pink Nappa leather lining, two compartments separated by a stiff partition, an inner pocket and gold-finish metalware. Can be carried by hand or on the shoulder thanks to its handle and the adjustable, detachable shoulder strap."

Priyanka captioned her post stating, "'Sun is shining, the weather is sweet…' @fendi @fisforfendi #FendiPeekaboo #Fendicons @divya_jyoti Styling: @luxurylaw."

The yellow leather bag costs $3,980 as per the Fendi website which is about whopping INR 2,90,385.58.

Recently, Priyanka's Bottega Veneta blue top made headlines for its cost.

Meanwhile, PeeCee will soon be releasing her memoir titled Unfinished.