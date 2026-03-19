Gudi Padwa Wishes 2026: 50+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your family and friends

Gudi Padwa 2026 marks the Maharashtrian New Year on March 19, symbolising new beginnings, prosperity and victory.

Gudi Padwa marks the traditional New Year for Maharashtrians and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state. The festival symbolises victory, prosperity, and new beginnings, making it one of the most important cultural occasions in Maharashtra.

A key highlight of the celebration is the hoisting of the Gudi, a sacred flag placed outside homes. This Gudi represents success, good fortune, and the triumph of positivity over negativity. Families decorate their homes, wear traditional attire, and come together to welcome the new year with joy and optimism.

The festival is also a time to embrace fresh opportunities and spread happiness. Delicious festive foods, especially Puran Poli, are prepared and shared, adding sweetness to the celebrations. As people step into the new year, they exchange heartfelt wishes focused on growth, peace, prosperity, and well-being.

Gudi Padwa 2026: Date and Muhurat

In 2026, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19.

Pratipada Tithi Begins: Evening of March 19, 2026

Pratipada Tithi Ends: Evening of March 20, 2026

Auspicious Time (Shubh Muhurat): Morning hours after sunrise

Gudi Padwa Wishes & Messages

Happy Gudi Padwa! May this new year bring joy, prosperity, and success into your life.

Wishing you a bright and beautiful Gudi Padwa filled with happiness and positivity.

May the festival of Gudi Padwa bless you with new opportunities and growth.

Let this Gudi Padwa mark the beginning of success and happiness in your life.

May your home be filled with peace, love, and prosperity this Gudi Padwa.

Wishing you and your family a joyful and prosperous Gudi Padwa 2026!

May this new year bring endless happiness and good fortune your way.

Celebrate this Gudi Padwa with hope, positivity, and new beginnings.

May all your dreams come true this Gudi Padwa and always.

Sending you warm wishes for a blessed and joyful Gudi Padwa.

Inspirational Quotes

“Let this Gudi Padwa be the start of something new and beautiful.”

“New year, new hopes, new dreams—welcome Gudi Padwa with open arms.”

“Celebrate new beginnings and fresh opportunities this Gudi Padwa.”

“May your life shine brighter with each passing day this year.”

“Step into the new year with courage and positivity.”

“Gudi Padwa reminds us that every ending leads to a new beginning.”

“Fill your life with joy, success, and endless possibilities.”

“A new year brings new chances—make the most of them.”

“Let happiness and success be your companions this year.”

“Welcome the new year with a grateful heart and hopeful spirit.”

Short & Sweet Wishes

Happy Gudi Padwa! शुभ नववर्ष!

Wishing you happiness, health, and success!

May this year bring you endless smiles.

Prosperity and peace to you this Gudi Padwa!

Cheers to a fresh start and new beginnings!

New year, new energy, new dreams!

Stay blessed this Gudi Padwa and always.

May joy and success follow you everywhere.

Sending love and good wishes your way!

Have a fantastic Gudi Padwa celebration!

Wishes for Family & Friends

Wishing my family a year full of happiness and togetherness.

May our bond grow stronger this Gudi Padwa and always.

Happy Gudi Padwa to my loved ones—stay blessed and happy.

May this new year bring us closer and fill our lives with joy.

To my dear friend, wishing you success and happiness this year.

May your home be filled with laughter and positivity.

Sending warm wishes to you and your loved ones this festive season.

May happiness always surround you and your family.

Wishing you health, wealth, and success in the coming year.

Let’s celebrate this Gudi Padwa with love and joy together.

Professional & Formal Wishes

Wishing you a prosperous and successful year ahead.

May this Gudi Padwa bring growth and new opportunities to your life.

Warm greetings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Wishing you success in all your future endeavours.

May the new year bring positivity and progress to your work.

Best wishes for a bright and successful year ahead.

May you achieve new heights this Gudi Padwa.

Wishing you continued success and happiness.

May this festive season inspire growth and innovation.

Greetings of Gudi Padwa—may your year be filled with achievements.