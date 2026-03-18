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Gudi Padwa 2026:When is Marathi New Year, March 19 or 20? Know date, significance and more

Gudi Padwa 2026, the Marathi New Year, will be celebrated on March 19. The festival marks the start of the Chaitra month and a new Samvatsara year, with rituals like hoisting the Gudi, prayers, new clothes and festive foods symbolising prosperity and new beginnings.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 18, 2026, 05:31 PM IST

Gudi Padwa 2026:When is Marathi New Year, March 19 or 20? Know date, significance and more
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Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year, will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The festival is based on the Hindu lunar calendar and falls on the Pratipada Tithi of the Chaitra month. Although the Tithi extends into March 20, the festival is observed on March 19 because the Tithi begins before sunrise that day. This date marks the beginning of a new year for Marathi people and is considered highly auspicious.

Why not March 20?

Some people wondered whether the festival would be on March 19 or 20. The answer lies in the lunar Tithi, which determines Hindu festival dates. The Pratipada Tithi begins on March 19 morning; therefore, Gudi Padwa is observed on this date. People need to adhere to Tithi because it serves as the basis for their religious observance and traditional practices.

Significance of the festival:

The celebration of Gudi Padwa occurs throughout Maharashtra and Goa. The festival marks the beginning of Chaitra month and the start of a new Samvatsara year in the Hindu calendar. The festival represents new beginnings, which bring prosperity and happiness to people. People observe the time to begin anew while they pray for well-being and strengthen their family and community relationships.

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Rituals and traditions:

On Gudi Padwa, families wake up early and perform a ritual bath before they dress in new clothes for the celebration. Families display their Gudi, which consists of a decorative flag that features bright fabric, neem leaves, flowers and a metal pot outside their homes. The Gudi brings good fortune to people while it protects them from negative energy. The special dishes, home decorations and family celebrations together create a festive atmosphere.

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