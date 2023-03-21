Gudi Padwa 2023: WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with loved ones

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the Hindi month Chaitra. This day marks the Marathi New year, it also marks the beginning of the Harvest season. Gudi Padwa is majorly celebrated in Maharashtra and Konkan region. It is believed that on this day, lord Brahma created the universe.
This year, Gudi Padwa will be observed on March 22. People wake up early and clean their homes on this day. They take a bath and decorate their homes with beautiful rangoli designs. While people try to come close to their loved ones on this day, but for those who are far and unable to meet to celebrate the festival together, here are some messages and quotes to share.
Gudi Padwa 2023: WhatsApp quotes, messages to share with loved ones
- Praying that this New Year brings endless joy and new hopes into your life. Happy Gudi Padwa!
- This Gudi Padwa, let the Gods bestow health, luck, happiness, and prosperity on you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.
- Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa amid fanfare and religious fervour. May the day bestow you and your family members with good luck, health and happy times.
- Here's hoping this festival of beauty brings your way bright sparkles of contentment that stay with you through the days ahead. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa.
- May this Gudi Padwa bless you and your family with health, wealth, and success and lead you to the path of peace and blissful happiness. Happy Gudi Padwa.
- Gudi Padwa is the beginning of the New Year! I hope the new year has all the colours of happiness and laughter for you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.
- Today is a new day adorned with new hopes, new plans, and new missions. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family!
- Guddi Padwa is finally here! An important day for you and me. I pray for your goodwill and health. May you be blessed till eternity.
- Gudi Padwa is a new beginning of dreams, hopes and happiness. May this wonderful year bring success to you. Have a blessed Gudi Padwa.