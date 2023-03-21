Gudi Padwa 2023: WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with loved ones

Happy Gudi Padwa 2023| Photo: PTI (Representative)

Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the Hindi month Chaitra. This day marks the Marathi New year, it also marks the beginning of the Harvest season. Gudi Padwa is majorly celebrated in Maharashtra and Konkan region. It is believed that on this day, lord Brahma created the universe.

This year, Gudi Padwa will be observed on March 22. People wake up early and clean their homes on this day. They take a bath and decorate their homes with beautiful rangoli designs. While people try to come close to their loved ones on this day, but for those who are far and unable to meet to celebrate the festival together, here are some messages and quotes to share.

Gudi Padwa 2023: WhatsApp quotes, messages to share with loved ones