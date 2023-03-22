What is Gudi Padwa and Ugadi? Know significance and muhurat

File photo

For the people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, Ugadi is an important festival. According to the Hindu calendar, it is the New Year. Chaitra is the name of the first month of the year, and Ugadi marks the beginning of Chaitra.

Whereas, Gudi Padwa is the name of the celebration in Maharashtra. Around the world, people of Maharashtra, Marathi, and Konkani descent primarily commemorate the holiday. Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh residents also commemorate the day, referring to the holiday as Ugadi or Yugadi. Sindhis observe Cheti Chand to commemorate the event. Ugadi and Gudi Padwa will be observed this year on March 22.

Ugadi:

On the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra, Hindus in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and parts of Maharashtra celebrate Ugadi, also known as Kannada and Telugu New Year.

Gudi Padwa:

The word ‘Gudi’ stands for flag or emblem of Lord Brahma and ‘padwa’ is the first day of the phase of the moon. The festival has celebrated the crowning of Lord Ram after his return to Ayodhya along with Sita and Lakshman after completing exile of 14 years. The Gudi (flag) denotes Lord Ram’s victory over demon king Ravana. The Gudi is hoisted high, as a symbol of victory.

The day starts with devotees taking a ritualistic bath which is followed by prayers. To mark the joyous occasion people decorate the entrance of their houses with torans of flowers/mango leaves and rangoli.

People made the Gudi flag by tying a silk scarf of red or yellow on top of a bamboo stick along with neem leaves and mango flowers. A Saakhar gaathi (sugar candy garland) is also hung with the Gudi. This ritual signifies the bittersweet experiences of life.

For Gudi Padwa pooja, a kalash made of silver, copper or bronze placed upside down on the bamboo stick which is the symbol of victory. Once the pooja is done, the Gudi is hoisted outside the house.

Women drape their traditional Navari saree and the men wear Kurta with Dhoti or Pyjama. People prepare Srikhand and Puran Poli on this day.

Pratipada Tithi BeginsMarch 21, 2023 10.52 pm

Pratipada Tithi EndsMarch 22, 2023 08:20 pm