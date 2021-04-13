Gudi Padwa 2021: Date, timings, rituals and other important things you need to know

The festival of Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on Tuesday (April 13) this year. This auspicious festival is observed on the first day of the month of Chaitra which is the first month in the Hindu calendar.

Gudi Padwa is majorly celebrated in Maharashtra. The Konkani community refers to the Gudi Padwa festival as Samwatsara while it is celebrated as Ugadi in parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Significance

Gudi Padwa celebrates the crowning of Lord Ram after his return to Ayodhya along with Sita and Lakshman after completing exile of 14 years. The Gudi (flag) denotes Lord Ram’s victory over demon king Ravana. The Gudi is hoisted high, as a symbol of victory.

Important timings of Gudi Padwa

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 08:00 AM on Apr 12, 2021Pratipada Tithi Ends - 10:16 AM on Apr 13, 2021

This year, the Gudi will be hoisted during Abhijeet Muhurat, between 11:56 am to 12:24 pm.

Rituals

The day starts with devotees taking ritualistic bath which is followed by prayers. To mark the joyous occasion people decorate the entrance of their houses with torans of flowers/mango leaves and rangoli.

People made the Gudi flag by tying a silk scarf of red or yellow on top of a bamboo stick along with neem leaves and mango flowers. A Saakhar gaathi (sugar candy garland) is also hung with the Gudi. This ritual signifies the bittersweet experiences of life.

There is a Kalash made of silver, copper or bronze placed upside down on the bamboo stick which symbolises victory. Once the puja is done, the Gudi is hoisted outside the house.

Women drape their traditional Navari saree and the men wear Kurta with Dhoti or Pyjama. People prepare Srikhand and Puran Poli on this day.

The festival of Chaitra Navratri also starts on the same day as Gudi Padwa in North India.