Gucci names Alia Bhatt as first Indian global brand ambassador

Alia Batt To Make First Appearance As Gucci Ambassador

The actress Alia Bhatt has been appointed as the first Indian worldwide ambassador for Gucci, an upscale Italian fashion label. The upcoming Gucci Cruise 2023 runway show in Seoul, South Korea will mark Alia's first public outing as the brand's ambassador after a successful Met Gala debut this year. The fashion brand has been operating in the nation for 25 years when the event is held at the Gyeongbokgung Palace on Tuesday, May 16.

Alia Bhatt in Gucci Pantsuit

Alia Bhatt recently made a spectacular entrance wearing a Gucci blouse with custom-made slacks and a blazer from the Kanika Goyal label.

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut

Alia Bhatt's striking Met Gala 2023 debut pleased the fashion police. She slid into a lovely Prabal Gurung gown for her premiere, which was adorned with pearls. Supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal ensemble served as the inspiration for her dress.

Work front

Alia will next be seen in Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. Alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, she will also be making her Hollywood debut in The Heart Of Stone. She also has the Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jee Le Zaraa from Farhan Akhtar.